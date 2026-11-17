TikToker @marina.mount shared a cautionary tale after trying to buy hair extensions from a popular company she found online. At first, everything seemed to be going smoothly. However, the experience ended with Marina claiming the company’s owner blocked her on every social media platform. At the time of writing, the video had received 398,500 views and 792 comments.

Marina has been wearing hair extensions for years, so she’s no stranger to the process. When she came across Cabello Divino Hair Extensions on Instagram, she decided it was where she wanted to purchase her next set. She exchanged messages with the owner and explained exactly what she was looking for.

She didn't want any warm tones in the extensions and specifically requested an icy blonde shade. The company’s owner agreed to her requests and showed Marina what the hair would look like. Marina approved the proposed look and paid for the service.

However, when the hair arrived, it looked nothing like the picture she had been shown. Marina said she had received a completely different set of extensions. Confused and upset, she contacted the owner. According to Marina, the extensions were damaged, dry and not the color she had requested. She then took them to her hairstylist.

Her stylist reportedly suspected that the extensions had been damaged during the bleaching process. She believed the hair may have started out with a dark base and been bleached repeatedly to achieve the blonde shade Marina wanted. Once Marina had the extensions installed, she said hair started falling out everywhere. In the video, strands can even be seen falling through the air.

Understandably, Marina was upset. However, she said the company’s owner blamed her for having the extensions installed if she wasn't happy with them in the first place. Marina claimed she never received a refund and was eventually blocked by the owner on every social media platform. She described the experience as a horrible one.

Commenters Had Different Views on How She Handled the Hair Extension Situation

While many people sympathized with Marina's frustration, others questioned why she had the extensions installed if she wasn't happy with them when they arrived.

“I would have contacted her before installing it. You gave her an out and she took it. Expensive lesson,” one TikTok user commented.

Another commenter questioned why Marina hadn't returned the extensions instead.

“Why didn’t you just return it and get a refund?” they asked.

Others offered suggestions for getting her money back.

“I would contact your bank and dispute the charges,” one person advised.

Another commenter shared a similar concern about Marina's decision to install the hair despite noticing problems with it.

“I’m genuinely confused about why you installed it when there were so many issues out of the box. Even if you were going to a wedding, I’d bet money you had some tape-ins or something else you could have used to get you through the wedding. Her responses were unprofessional but I see her point — you should have just returned and asked for a refund,” they wrote.

Overall, many commenters felt Marina should have contacted the seller and requested a return or refund before having the extensions installed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @marina.mount, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.