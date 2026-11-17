TikTok creator @thespicygworl claims she was uninvited from her husband’s family’s annual Thanksgiving celebration. The behavior was unusual, as she had celebrated the holiday with them before. This year, however, her mother-in-law reportedly decided that only her biological children could attend, telling her daughters-in-law to spend the holiday with their own families instead. At the time of writing, the video had 149,900 likes and 1,818 comments.

It all started when Liv, whose TikTok handle is @thespicygworl, received a call from her sister-in-law. She asked Liv if she had heard the news about this year’s Thanksgiving. Apparently, their mother-in-law had decided that only her sons were allowed to attend dinner. She recommended that her daughters-in-law spend the holiday with their own families, without their husbands.

Of course, this upset both women. The behavior was unusual for their mother-in-law, and there had been no previous issues with celebrating the holiday together. So Liv called her husband.

He immediately shared that his mother was “going through something” and wasn't listening to what she was saying. Instead, he suggested that they travel to visit Liv’s parents. He took his wife’s side, which made her happy. Meanwhile, her sister-in-law’s husband decided to follow their mother’s plan.

Liv noted that the situation showed why it’s important to marry the right person. While her brother-in-law would do whatever his mother asked of him, her husband stood up for her. It made Liv feel special. Although she was still hurt about being uninvited from Thanksgiving, she was happy to have a partner who advocated for her and stood up to his own mother.

TikTok users supported Liv’s husband after hearing about the Thanksgiving snub

The comments on Liv’s video were filled with people sharing their opinions and recounting similar experiences. Some viewers praised her husband for standing by her, while others criticized the mother-in-law’s decision.

“If you raise a son who puts you over his wife and children…. You did something wrong,” one user wrote, while another added, “If my wife can't come; I don't belong there either.”

Others wondered why the mother-in-law couldn't have arranged a separate gathering with her sons on another day.

“She could certainly plan another day with just her boys, that is not on Thanksgiving,” one commenter wrote.

Another person suggested there might be more to the situation, saying, “Maybe his mom is sick or something but it’s still strange.”

One mother-in-law in the comments offered a very different perspective from Liv’s in-laws, explaining that she considers her children’s spouses part of her own family.

“My DIL is literally my child. When they got married she took first position. That's what I raised him to do. Good for him for putting his family first!” she wrote.

Many viewers were impressed by Liv’s husband’s response. They acknowledged that standing up to a parent can be difficult, but said it is important to prioritize one's spouse.

“I love that your husband chose you,” one commenter wrote.

“Looks like you married the better one!” another added.

Overall, viewers were supportive of Liv and felt she had every right to be included in Thanksgiving with her in-laws. Many were also happy to see her husband stand by her and prioritize their relationship.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @thespicygworl, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.