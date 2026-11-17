TikTok creator @beautybylmarie_ recalled the time a former co-worker invited her to spend Thanksgiving at her grandmother's house. Lydia was initially excited about the invitation because her co-worker often talked about how good her grandmother's cooking was. However, her excitement soon faded after she experienced the grandmother's behavior firsthand. At the time of publication, the video had garnered more than 319,000 views and 1,493 comments.

Lydia explained that things took an uncomfortable turn almost as soon as she arrived at the Thanksgiving gathering.

She said she had initially planned to spend the holiday at home by herself. However, her former co-worker convinced her to get out of the house and join her family for Thanksgiving dinner. Lydia eventually decided to accept the invitation.

Although her co-worker specifically told her not to bring any food because there would be more than enough to go around, Lydia still decided to prepare something for the host. She made a banana pudding, explaining that she didn't think much of the gesture because bringing something when invited to someone's home was simply how she was raised.

However, when she arrived at the grandmother's house, she immediately noticed a few things that seemed unusual. First, there were barely any guests there, even though she had arrived 30 minutes after her co-worker said the dinner would begin.

The second thing she noticed was that she couldn't smell any food cooking.

"When I walked in the house, I ain't smell no food cooking. That should've been a red flag number one, right? But I'm polite, whatever. . . The kitchen was in the back of the house, I was in the front of the house. So, I was like, maybe it would smell up when I get in the back. . . Didn't smell no food cooking," she said.

Lydia then recalled being introduced to her co-worker's grandmother. She thanked her for the invitation and handed her the banana pudding she had prepared. However, the grandmother's reaction caught her off guard. She side-eyed the dish and asked, "What is this?"

Lydia explained that it was banana pudding and that she had only brought it because she didn't want to arrive empty-handed. The grandmother reportedly responded, "Hmm. Okay, just put it over there on the counter."

After taking the dish, the grandmother placed it behind the other food items on the counter. Lydia initially didn't think much of it, assuming the family already had enough desserts.

However, another detail caught her attention: There was a lit cigarette sitting on the stove. Lydia said she could actually smell the cigarette before she could smell any food.

Things took another turn when the co-worker who had invited her announced that she needed to leave to pick up her children. This meant Lydia would be left alone at the gathering with people she didn't know, as her co-worker was the only person she was familiar with.

Lydia said the food ultimately became the last straw. After tasting the sweet potatoes and finding an entire orange peel in them, she decided she had had enough. As if the experience hadn't already been uncomfortable, her co-worker's grandmother eventually returned the banana pudding Lydia had brought, which she also considered rude.

Viewers Agree that Both the Host and the Co-Worker were Rude, Making it Her Worst Thanksgiving Ever

One user wrote, "Just because someone says their family food is good, doesn't mean it's good. They're just used to it."

Another commenter said both the grandmother and co-worker displayed rude behavior. They wrote, "That was so Rude of your co-worker to leave you and so so rude for the grandma to give you your pudding back."

Other commenters said that this is the reason they don't like to visit people's houses on the holidays and prefer to cook their own food. One commenter wrote, "That's why I don't like to go to nobody's house on the Holidays. I cook my little food and stay home."

Another commenter agreed. They wrote, "Wow, this is why I don't eat other people's food. I made a homemade banana pudding pound. . . It was delicious."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @beautybylmarie_, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.