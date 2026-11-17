A Reddit user shared her experience of being rejected for a job after the employer cited her “personality” as a reason. However, the original poster (OP) argued that the actual reason might have been something else entirely. u/TheDyosel made a post on r/paralegal explaining how she was rejected for a position after being told she was the “most qualified candidate.”

The post was made on November 17 and had received 62 upvotes and 26 comments at the time of writing. “Went through three rounds for a paralegal role at a boutique firm,” the user began. “Reference checks started — two of my references were already contacted. My recruiter told me I was in the lead, the firm loved me, and my $85k base was confirmed.”

The OP was then asked to “come off” the $85,000 salary, which she immediately rejected. She was supposed to hear back from the employer on Friday. However, after two days without communication, she was informed on Monday that she had been rejected because of her “personality.”

The user revealed that the firm's administrator did not understand the decision. Since the OP was the most qualified candidate, the firm had rejected all the other candidates, which meant it ended up hiring no one.

“I'll own that I was a bit dry on the first Zoom,” the user added. “But in person we clicked —a few side conversations, Jersey Shore, the works — and the people who I met and spoke with loved me. The decision came from the owner/partner. Someone I never met or spoke to.”

The user alleged that the rejection was not actually about her personality but rather her refusal to accept a lower salary. “Being a woman in this world, especially one that advocates for herself, is such a pain in the a**,” the OP wrote, before asking how many “competent men” had faced a similar problem.

Several Reddit users empathized with the OP and questioned the firm's decision. “I feel like maybe they're not being honest? It doesn't make logical sense for someone who's never met you to reject you for your personality,” one user wrote.

Another user added, “Seems like they just wanted to undercut pay and needed to give you a lousy excuse for not hiring. Red flag dodged.” A third commenter raised another possibility, questioning whether the recruiter had been honest about the OP being the most qualified candidate. They noted that recruiters often say things that should not be taken at face value.

However, the OP maintained that she had spoken with the law firm's administrator. While most commenters appeared to support her, one questioned her allegation, writing, “Can you provide some kind of evidence that this had to do with your s**? Stats? Anecdotes? Anything?” The comment drew criticism from another user, who described the question as insensitive.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/paralegal.