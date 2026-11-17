A TikTok creator shared a song her sister sent to the family group chat about her frustration with hosting Thanksgiving. The song revealed why her sister had decided not to prepare the holiday meal for the family this year.

@courtney.bops posted the video on November 5, beginning, "My sister hosts Thanksgiving every year. She says she's completely over it. She just sent this crazy text in the family group; just listen to it."

What followed was a 30-second song generated using Suno AI. In it, the creator's sister recounts her experience preparing Thanksgiving dinner for 20 people the previous year. The lyrics describe how she spent "three days" preparing the meal and "hundreds of dollars" on supplies, only to end up cleaning everything herself.

The song then turns to the guests who arrived late and did not offer to help clean up. It ends with the sister describing how she finally got to eat after everyone else had left. The final lyrics read, "I also noticed nobody offered to clean up. Somehow everyone had room to take leftovers home. So, this year I will be enjoying Thanksgiving without cooking for 20 people."

At the time of writing, the video had received 225,200 views, 9,751 likes and more than 3,500 comments.

Several viewers criticized the family for not helping the sister and sympathized with her experience. One commenter suggested changing the arrangement to a potluck. "She should do potluck; she does turkey, and everyone brings stuff and helps clean up," they wrote.

Another commenter emphasized that guests should contribute to both preparations and cleanup. "Everyone in a family should pitch in and bring 2 dishes they prepare, help prepare her home for company and for the love of all that is holy, HELP CLEAN UP."

Other viewers related to the sister's experience, sharing stories of being left to prepare large holiday meals without help.

"This is me," one user wrote. "I have Thanksgiving. My grown kids never offer to help. They just show up. Nobody helps me clean. I just had surgery 4 days ago on my foot, but I'm still having Thanksgiving. And I'm pretty sure I'll still be doing everything with my surgery boot on my foot, as they are all sitting around watching football."

Several commenters also suggested that the TikTok creator host Thanksgiving herself this year. However, the creator did not respond to any of the comments.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the creator's account of her sister's experience as shared on TikTok.