TikTok user @spicy.bells posted a video about her mother-in-law uninviting her from the family's Christmas celebration. According to the TikToker, her mother-in-law has never done anything like this before. At the time of publication, the post had garnered 237,100 views and 41 comments.

In the video, @spicy.bells says her mother-in-law told her husband that only blood-related family members were allowed to attend the celebration. However, she considers herself family because she is married to her husband.

"Every Christmas, my mother-in-law hosts everybody at their big family vacation home in Florida. Coincidentally, it's also like the only time of year my husband and I get to go on a vacation," she says.

She goes on to explain that they don't get much time off, so they look forward to the trip every year. Not only does it give them an opportunity to take a vacation, but it also allows them to spend time with family.

However, she says her mother-in-law called her husband and told him that the trip was only for family, with no wives allowed.

According to @spicy.bells, her husband was understanding about the situation, and the two planned to visit her family instead. However, when she called her sister-in-law to catch up, she discovered something unexpected.

"She asks me what I'm planning on packing for Christmas vacation. I'm sorry, I was told that we weren't invited. It was blood family only. She's like, what do you mean? All the wives are going. Even boyfriends and girlfriends are going," she recalls.

The TikToker says she is now waiting for her husband to come home so she can ask him about the situation. Having attended the family's Christmas celebration for the past three years, she is unsure why she has suddenly been uninvited.

TikTok users shared their own opinions and experiences

The situation sparked a discussion about family boundaries and whether spouses should be treated as part of the family. Several viewers shared how they would handle a similar situation involving their partners.

Several commenters said they would refuse to attend a family celebration if their spouses were excluded.

"My mom did this to my husband. I didn't go. My husband comes first," one user said.

"For us, its [sic] we all go or not at all. Her loss, not yours," another commented.

Others questioned why the TikToker hadn't directly contacted her mother-in-law to ask what was happening. Some also wondered whether her husband would actually skip the celebration, considering what his sister had told her.

Many viewers agreed that they wouldn't attend either if their spouses were excluded.

"Mine went to her mother. I wouldn't have gone to their place anyway. I value my peace and quiet too much," another user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @spicy.bells, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.