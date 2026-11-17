TikTok user @soniaunfiltered recently made a video about receiving her first rishta, which is a marriage proposal or match. Understandably, she was excited about the experience. At the time of publication, the video had 665,300 views and 660 comments.

@soniaunfiltered, whose name is Sonia, says it all happened when she went to get her eyebrows done. While she usually sits in the chair, has her eyebrows done, and leaves, this time was a little different.

Sonia says that when she sat down, the woman doing her eyebrows asked where she was from. Sonia told her she was Indian, while the woman doing her eyebrows was Pakistani. After asking Sonia if she spoke Punjabi, the two began conversing in the language.

"She then asked me if I was married and I said no. She was like, how old are you? And I said, thirty. And she was like, oh, like, what's a good age to kind of get married? And I said, twenty-five, which basically means, I know, but I can't really find a decent guy. Like, there's not many about," Sonia says.

The woman told Sonia about a Punjabi family she had been friends with for 25 years. According to her, they were a great family, and their son was looking to get married. She also mentioned that the boys in the family were tall and educated, qualities Sonia considered important. The woman then asked if she could pass Sonia's number along to the son who was looking to get married.

"I can't lie, the area that I'm born and bred in, like, where I'm originally from, like, I'm from Essex and the area I am from, there's no like, Indian families, like, no Punjabi community. So it's not like my family can ask around other families and know who's available and who's not. So this was like, a really, really interesting experience for me," Sonia says.

Once Sonia gave her number, however, the woman changed her mind and decided to call the man's mother right then and there. Sonia listened as the woman told the mother that she thought Sonia would be a good match for her son and mentioned that she had been doing Sonia's eyebrows for years.

Meanwhile, Sonia was listening and wondering where the conversation was going. Eventually, the mother asked to speak to Sonia. The two exchanged questions in Punjabi and discussed where Sonia's family was from in Punjab. Sonia told her the area but admitted that she didn't know it very well.

Finally, the conversation turned to the woman's son. She began telling Sonia about him, explaining that he was educated and had a very good job. Then she told Sonia exactly what she was looking for in a match for her son.

"She then said to me in a very, very stern voice, the girl I want my son to marry, there are two qualities that is all I ask for of this girl. And I'm like, okay, sure. She was like, firstly, that she takes care of my son 100%. I'm like, okay, Hunty. And then she said, secondly, the girl is respectful and has respect for us and our family," Sonia recalls.

Sonia says the mother's requests weren't unreasonable, although she found the woman intimidating. She still respected her, and after the conversation, they hung up. Sonia was left in disbelief that the exchange had happened at all.

Commenters Share Concerns About the Mother's Expectations for Her Son's Match

Some viewers were curious about what would happen next, asking Sonia to share a part two or provide more details. Others, however, were apprehensive about the conversation and what the mother's expectations might mean for Sonia.

"Girl as someone who had spoken to a lotttt of aunties in this way, it you wanna give it a chance sure but everything she said is a red flag!" one user warned.

"Stay away from that family," another user said, echoing the sentiments of several other commenters.

"No. Run. they want you to respect and care for them. Cook/clean/sehva/ everyone including in laws and brothers/sisters. let them walk all over you and give you an inch of respect back. and also NO BACKCHAT. basically all that in that convo," another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @soniaunfiltered, which are based on her personal account of the experience shared in the video.