A new discussion on Reddit asked users to identify the real sign that someone has their life together. The post, titled “Forget the salary, what's the real sign someone has their life together?” was shared on November 11 and had drawn 139 comments at the time of publication. Commenters shared several different ideas about what being organized and responsible looks like.

One of the first points raised in the comments was household chores. A commenter suggested that someone who washed, dried, folded and put away their laundry on the same day clearly had some sort of government experience. In response, a woman said that described her, but added that working from home made it possible. She also divided the work by assigning each of her children and her husband their own laundry to put away, telling them to do it before bed. “I wash, dry, sort and put it in their rooms for them.”



Another point of discussion was sticking to routines. One commenter suggested that someone who got up at 4:30 a.m. to go to the gym before their children had to get up for school was not necessarily being extreme but was making a deliberate lifestyle choice. Similarly, someone who left an event early because they had a non-negotiable 9 p.m. bedtime was showing a commitment to small, daily habits that could benefit them in the long run.

However, a couple of commenters disagreed with this perspective, saying that such routines would be a major red flag for them and describing people with those habits as difficult partners.

Another sign mentioned was staying on top of household tasks instead of letting them pile up. One commenter said that people who cleaned dishes and countertops immediately after cooking and eating, did laundry as soon as they had a full load of a particular color, and put it away once it was dry had their lives together. “When something at home/car needs to be fixed, it’s just done straight away. Same with health, not feeling good? Go to the doctor.”



The discussion also touched on cooking at home rather than regularly eating out. One commenter said some people had such an effective system for preparing meals that they ate out only as a treat, rather than relying on restaurants as their main option. “It’s hard to do, especially with how addictive fast food is now.”

Other commenters also shared their own ideas about what it meant to have their lives together, suggesting that the definition could look different for everyone.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/Omega_Neelay on r/GetMotivatedMindset.