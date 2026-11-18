A post shared on r/AmIOverreacting on November 17, 2026, describes a wife's discomfort with her husband's friendships with three women. The post had drawn 351 upvotes and 261 comments at the time of publication.

The 31-year-old woman said her 33-year-old husband called her manipulative when she asked him to establish boundaries and prioritize their marriage. She emphasized that she was not asking him to end those friendships.

Her husband worked away from home for two weeks at a time, followed by three weeks at home. She studied full time and worked part time, arranging her schedule around spending time with him when he returned. The women were also her friends, and she said her husband had always maintained friendships with women without her objecting.

During one visit to her family, she called him around 2 a.m., believing he was out with a male friend. He hurried off the phone because he did not want to leave one of the women sitting alone. She learned the next day that his male friend had left hours earlier. Her husband had stayed behind drinking with the woman, something she had not known during their call.

Since then, she said, he had regularly arranged lunches, dinners, drinks and nights out with the group. She often learned about those plans shortly before he left and was usually not invited. “He’s taken me out for dinner once this entire year,” she wrote. She contrasted that with the outings he regularly organized with the women.

The poster also described learning more about her own husband through conversations at shared dinners. For more than a decade, he had called her his best friend. Now, she said, he used that description for the women, too.

Physical closeness also bothered her, including hugs and a brief kiss on the lips with one friend. She acknowledged that the kiss might have been awkward or accidental, but said the overall behavior made her uncomfortable.

She felt he was making himself available to his friends while overlooking her needs. When she raised those concerns, she said, he accused her of trying to prevent him from having friends. In an edit to her post, she said she was losing trust and described the relationships as emotional infidelity, adding that she did not yet have proof of physical cheating.

One commenter focused on the husband's response to her request for changes. “NOR, in fact you are under reacting,” the commenter wrote. “He's prioritizing them over you and your marriage.”

Husband calls wife manipulative for boundaries. r/AmIOverreacting

Another comment questioned his decision to respond with accusations. “And the fact that he immediately got defensive and called YOU names? Oh hell no.”

One other asked the woman to look at signs, "He is using a DARVO type response on you: Deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender (DARVO) is a tactic a person may use to deflect responsibility onto an individual they have abused."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the woman's account as shared on r/AmIOverreacting. Her identity, her husband's identity, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.