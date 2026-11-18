A Reddit user shared a troubling account of working at an office where the business owner allegedly verbally abused employees and expected them to perform manual labor without proper compensation. u/Wooden_Ad_9136 made a post on November 15 titled “AITAH For Quitting my job and letting the business collapse?”

At the time of writing, the post had garnered more than 2,000 upvotes and 157 comments, with the numbers continuing to rise. The user began by explaining that the office had only four people, including the boss.

The OP (original poster) went on to say that Christine (a pseudonym), the boss, was verbally abusive toward her employees whenever she faced issues in her personal life. At one point, she decided to remodel the office and asked the three employees to help with manual labor. Despite all three employees having medical concerns, they agreed to help.

"Mind you, I have herniated discs in my back, Emma has Stage 4 cancer and is in remission after her recent surgery to remove the tumor, and Jolly is 55 years old with arthritis and muscle spasms," the OP wrote. "We still did our part and even stayed after hours some days to help with moving things around." The employees also agreed to work on a Saturday after being promised overtime pay.

On Monday, Christine called everyone into a meeting and allegedly insulted them for asking to be paid for work she claimed was being done for the employees' benefit. At that point, the OP decided to leave. "Emma (pseudonym) messaged me asking me what I was going to do, and confirmed that I was leaving," the OP wrote. "From there, we all left resignation letters independently. Later, we found out she didn't even pay Emma for her work on saturday, and her arm where she had the surgery is now swollen and in pain."

The user then questioned whether they were the a****** for leaving the company. However, several Redditors supported the OP's decision. "You owe 'Christine' nothing at all. She paid you (or maybe didn't) for your hours worked," one user commented. "You terminated the employment by resigning. The one thing I'd caution is when you say that Christine doesn't know how to get into the system, that you don't mean because you set a password that she doesn't know. You have to leave the passwords with her so she can get into the computers."

The OP revealed that they had left the passwords somewhere Christine could easily access them and believed their responsibilities were therefore complete. Several other users urged the OP to consider taking legal action against Christine. "F*** Christine, and let the business burn. Also, is there some organisation you can contact to sue her...for everything she did," one user wrote.

Another added, "If this is real, report her to your state labor department for non-payment of wages." A third user wrote, "Emma needs to make a workman’s comp claim immediately." Several commenters expressed support for the OP and suggested possible legal steps the employees could take.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AITAH.