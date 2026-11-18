A Reddit user shared his experience of ending things with a woman after a date, saying that rejecting someone was much harder than being rejected himself. u/JanielDones8 shared the post on r/BoyDinnerDiaries on November 15. It had received 201 upvotes and 40 comments at the time of writing.

The subreddit is a place for men to share pictures of their meals and the stories behind them or simply talk about how their day went.

The OP (original poster) began by revealing that he was having "baked sweet potato with ground beef ​and veggies and a salad." He then explained that he had recently ended an eight-year relationship and was starting to get back into dating. However, just when he thought he had met the right woman and things seemed to be going well, the situation changed.

"We instantly hit it off, had a lot in common, had good chemistry over the phone and finally planned a date," the OP wrote, describing their experience. "Was really excited because I thought this might actually go past a first date, but when I got to her place, my heart sank."

The OP claimed that when he arrived at the woman's place, she looked very different from the pictures she had posted on social media. According to him, she was "150 pounds heavier and clearly older" than she appeared in the pictures. He said he did not have an issue with "someone being bigger," but was bothered by what he considered "disingenuous" behavior and a lack of confidence.

The Reddit user says he ended a date after the woman looked different from her online photos.

The experience led the OP to send her an "I don't think this will work out" text, despite the woman appearing optimistic about the date. "I honestly think it's easier to get ghosted or receive this kind of text than it is to send it. At least for me," the user wrote.

Several users empathized with the OP, saying he should not feel bad about ending things because they believed the woman had misrepresented herself.

"Thank you for doing the right thing. Even if she didn’t," one user commented. "It is so hard out there. Being ghosted sucks. Personally, I think it’s cowardly and immature. Even if it stings a bit, I’d much rather have someone shoot me a text saying that while they enjoyed my company, long-term, they just don’t see us working out."

The OP replied that he would never ghost someone and described how difficult the situation had been for him. Another user who said they had experienced something similar added, "But she was misleading. I haven't even bothered with dating since the divorce, and events like this make me less likely to try."

Other commenters suggested that the woman had been love-bombing the OP while misleading him with her photos, although the post does not establish that she had engaged in either behavior.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries.