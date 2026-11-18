A TikTok user, @oofthegoof, shared a video describing an unusual incident she encountered while taking a shower. The woman called 911 after spotting an unexplained hole in her bathroom ceiling. What followed was a night full of unexpected developments involving police officers, snipers and a crime scene investigation. The video, shared on October 4, drew 20.5 million views.

The video began with the woman showing half her face as the camera focused on the hole in the ceiling above her. The text on the video read, “On the phone with 911 because a mysterious hole came through the ceiling while I was in the shower.” She then showed a close-up of the hole, which appeared to have come out of nowhere in the bathroom ceiling.

The video then showed a picture of the woman's call log, which revealed that she had called 911 at 11:40 p.m. and spoken to the operator for seven minutes. The next image showed a U.S. marshal standing outside the woman's building. Several other members of the fugitive task force were also seen carrying out their work.

The woman also shared a picture of herself with conditioner still in her hair and a confused look on her face. The text on the picture read, “They got snipers here and sh-t, bro. I have conditioner in my hair.”

The woman used the time to bond with her family, as shown in another picture she shared. Two male family members stood alongside her and waved at the camera while she pouted for the picture. In the next image, the woman shared another selfie while seated on the stairs of her building. At 12:22 a.m., she revealed that more police officers had arrived. The funny thing, she added, was that she still had sugar scrub on her legs.

Next was a selfie of the woman with wet hair. She said she had finally finished her shower, after which a woman from the crime scene unit arrived to take pictures.

One commenter said something similar had happened to them when their upstairs neighbors got into a fight and a man fired his gun into the floor.



The commenter added that the bullet had lodged in their couch while they were lying on it, missing their stomach by a few inches. Another commenter complained about their loud upstairs neighbors, writing, “Apparently, they can be doing a lot worse.”

A third commenter had a couple of questions. They wrote, “Did you hear a pew pew noise or just look up and see the hole? Was no home on the floor?”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @oofthegoof's account as shared on TikTok.