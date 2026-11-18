A TikTok user, @itstherosenthals, shared an unexpectedly blunt video of her mother recalling her first reaction after seeing her husband's body on a hospital bed. The creator also revealed that her father died 16 years ago. The video, shared on November 17, had drawn 1.1 million views at the time of publication.

The video began with the TikToker's mother standing in front of the camera with a straight face as the creator told viewers that her father had died 16 years ago. She then revealed that her mother had only recently told her how she reacted when she first saw her husband's body.

The mother said, “When I saw him in the hospital lying there dead, I said to him, I told you so.” The TikToker laughed and asked her mother what she meant. The mother explained that she was upset because she had warned her husband that if he did not visit the doctor and take care of certain things, he would die.

The creator questioned her mother, “So that’s it? You just said, I told you so '?” The mother nodded, keeping her straight face. She added that a relative named Carol was with her when she saw her husband lying dead on the hospital bed in his boxers.

The mother also said, “It was so bizarre. He looked alive. He just looked like he was sleeping.” The creator once again asked her mother, “So you were letting him have it?” The mother reiterated, “Ya, I just said, I told you so. And I don’t wanna have to say it to some other people in my life. You know who I’m talking to.”



One commenter shared an experience involving their own mother, who maintained a notebook titled “times I was right, but nobody listened.” Another commenter, who said they were a nurse, wrote that they felt the same way about patients who came to the hospital but refused treatment.

Another commenter said she hoped she would not have to say something similar to her husband, who was refusing to see a doctor despite his watch sending him high blood pressure notifications.

Another commenter whose father had died shared their own experience. They wrote, “When I saw my dad's dead body in the hospital I held his hand and said, ‘you would have thought it was gross that I'm touching a dead guy right now’.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @itstherosenthals' account as shared on TikTok.