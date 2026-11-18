A post shared to r/AskReddit on November 17, 2026, asks when people have seen the saying “every accusation is a confession” come true. The post drew about 2,700 upvotes and 872 comments at the time of publication.

A sales worker recalled questioning their performance after being criticized by a supervisor. “My former boss accused me of ‘playing around at the computer’ until a big spender walked in,” the commenter wrote. The boss also accused them of using those customers to increase their sales numbers.

The employee asked a coworker whether they were doing something wrong. “Was I a bad worker? Was I not doing enough? Was I doing too much? Where did that come from?”

Their coworker said the boss behaved that way herself, remaining at the front desk until a customer likely to spend heavily appeared. The commenter eventually left without notice and applied to colleges to finish a degree. “Hate really does drive me to accomplish my goals, as it turns out,” they wrote. They expected to graduate in December.

A maintenance worker's dismissal left one commenter watching equipment problems get worse. “You just stand around fiddling with things all day, I WATCH THE CAMERAS!!!” the commenter recalled an owner telling the worker. They said equipment began failing within a week of his firing.

“Dude had been tinkering a little more life out of every piece of equipment,” they wrote. The commenter credited his repairs with keeping aging machinery operating. When maintenance tools could not be found, the owner reviewed surveillance footage, looking for evidence that the former worker had taken them.

However, the equipment had been stored somewhere unexpected after disputes about clutter and storage. “So being very tall, he'd started stashing it all above the ceiling tiles!” the commenter wrote. They also recalled customers leaving because cleaning deteriorated after the worker's departure.

Another commenter recalled an uncle's experience with younger graduates entering his industry. “Yep, i [sic] remember my uncle saying that his story was far from unique in the industry,” the commenter wrote. They placed his recollections around the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“He said he saw quite a few examples of a young hot shot graduate getting absolutely schooled in how things really work.” The uncle jokingly called himself and his experienced colleagues “fossils.” The commenter also described his criticism of graduates' training and confidence. “[...] their attitudes did not match their skill sets a lot of the time.”

A former teenage restaurant employee described an incident involving an allegation of theft from the cash drawer. “I worked at a restaurant when I was 15 and fought back against another teen who was s******* harassing me,” the commenter wrote. They alleged that the other teenager subsequently stole money while they were assigned to the register.

Employees list baseless accusations at work. r/AskReddit

“Thankfully the bosses didn’t believe that I stole anything,” the commenter recalled. They attributed that response to their previous record of accurately handling cash. “[...] I’d had like a kazillion chances and not even a penny was off.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the commenters' accounts as shared on r/AskReddit. Their identities, employers, and allegations have not been independently confirmed.

Anyone seeking support after s*****l harassment, assault, or abuse can contact RAINN's National S****l Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673