TikTok creator @lifewithlex444 said that she didn't observe any red flags from her date until he slept over at her house for the first time. Everything seemed to be going well, but his lack of hygiene and inconsiderate behavior caused her to reflect on all the warning signs she ignored from their other dates. At the time of publication, the video drew in 5.6 million views and 3,929 comments.

According to Alexa, she dumped the man she was dating a few weeks before the video was posted due to a culmination of behaviors she recognized as red flags. She only realized how passive she had been the morning after he spent the night, noticing that he didn't flush the toilet after using it and left urine all over the seat.

She went on to explain that while she was making breakfast, he chose to lie on the bed and scroll through his phone. After eating breakfast, he also never offered to help clean the kitchen.

"And until this happened, there really weren't any major red flags that I had noticed, until I started reflecting on little things that were bothering me ... of things that he was doing on our other dates," she said.

Alexa said more red flags became apparent when they went bowling for their fourth date. While waiting for their lane to become available, they went to the bar, where he asked if she wanted a drink. After she agreed, he told her he'd forgotten his wallet at home, along with his driver's license.

He planned to show the bartender a picture of his license on his phone in case they needed a card on file. Alexa told him that wouldn't work because he would need to present his physical license. Sure enough, when the bartender came around, he showed the license on his phone, and she asked to see the actual document.

He then said he wouldn't usually let her pay for her own drink, but it was the only option because he hadn't brought his wallet. However, Alexa knew he had Apple Pay and Venmo, so he could have reimbursed her through either service. His response rubbed her the wrong way.

She said, "I feel like because he made that comment about never making me pay for my own drink, he should have taken out his phone then and there and been like, 'What's your Venmo? I'll pay you for the drink right now.'"

One of the Final Red Flags That Sealed His Fate Was His Poor Bowling Performance

"The final thing that made my ick go over the edge was how bad this man was at bowling ... This man was getting gutter balls, like, every single shot," Alexa said.

For her, this was the final straw.

After reflecting on his behavior during their previous dates, including his poor hygiene, his unwillingness to reimburse her for the drinks she bought, and the other things she'd noticed, she knew it was time to call it quits.

She ended the video by explaining that a poor bowling performance wouldn't typically be a red flag for her. However, when she considered everything else that had happened, her mind was made up.

Reacting to the video, viewers agreed that certain things, like an unflushed toilet, would be a deal breaker for them. Others said that her date was testing her to see how much bad behavior he could get away with. One commenter wrote, "Yeah, unfortunately the unflushed toilet would cause me to go ballistic."

Another commenter said that he was testing her tolerance level. They wrote, "He was testing you to see what you were willing to put up with. I'm so glad you caught on!! This could've been your whole life!!!"

A separate viewer agreed and wrote, "Taking your temperature. Wanting to see how much disrespect he can get away with and what you will tolerate. They all do it."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Alexa's account of the events, which she shared in a TikTok video posted under the handle @lifewithlex444.