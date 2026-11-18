Have you ever wondered what it must be like for children to have “terrible parents”? A new Reddit discussion on r/AskReddit asked users, “What's the first sign a kid has terrible parents?” The post, shared on November 17, drew 731 comments at the time of publication.

The first commenter wrote about how some children start hiding their problems from their parents. They explained that when children do this, it may mean they are more afraid of their parents' reactions than the problems themselves, which says a lot about the environment in which they are growing up. In response, someone suggested that going ‘no contact’ with the parents would be helpful.

However, another commenter replied that they had tried this for years, but their parents then resumed their bu-l sh-t, making the situation even more stressful. “I'm terrified that if I don't agree to meet with them or whatever, they'll stalk me and send the cops to my house, which they vaguely threatened in their last message if I didn't respond within a week.”

Another point raised in the comments was that some parents had no concept of the word ‘no.’ In response, one parent wrote that they knew a child who went to school with their own child. The child reportedly told other children that he did not need to listen to his father when he was told to do anything. “He would defy everything any parent said to their kids. Clearly never been told no - terrible influence on the other kids.”

Another commenter pointed out that some children become terrified even over seemingly minor accidents. One commenter wrote that when a child panics over something as minor as spilling water, as if they had totaled a Honda Civic, it says everything about their home environment.

Another point of discussion was children being afraid to make mistakes. One commenter wrote, “When a child is more afraid of making a mistake than they are excited about learning something new. Kids should feel safe telling their parents when something goes wrong.”

In response, someone shared a story about a former co-worker who bragged about her son showing her a drawing he had made, only for the mother to tell him that it looked like sh-t. “That was the story she thought we’d all get a kick out of. Was confusing when more people laughed instead of delivering silence and shame.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/TheRiedlDeal1 on r/AskReddit.