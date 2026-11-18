A Reddit user shared an interesting account on r/dating_advice about how a Hinge date turned out to be someone she had interviewed for a job the previous year. u/ExhilaratedLookout described an amusing experience involving a 31-year-old man who turned out to be a job candidate she had rejected.

The post, titled "Went on a date with a guy I apparently rejected for a job last year," was shared on November 18. At the time of writing, it had garnered more than 18,000 upvotes and 766 comments. "I'm 29F and matched with a guy (31M) on Hinge. We went for coffee and about halfway through he casually mentioned that I'd actually interviewed him for a position at my company last year," the OP (original poster) wrote.

The OP said she was amused by the situation and noted that the man laughed about it, wondering whether she would recognize him. However, she questioned whether his decision to wait until they were on the date to mention their previous encounter was unethical. "I'm just a little thrown off by the fact that he knew who I was the entire time and waited until we were already on the date to mention it," the OP asked. "Would this bother anyone else or am I making something out of nothing?"

However, several users were quick to reassure the OP that she was "making something out of nothing." "He mentioned it on the first date, so it's not like he was keeping this big secret," the most upvoted comment read. "It's as he said; he was wondering if you would notice once you saw him in person." Another user suggested that he was probably going for a "funny icebreaker" and said they would have done something similar.

A third user offered another perspective, writing that mentioning the situation beforehand would probably have made things awkward. "To be slightly more helpful, yes, it could bother other people, but, like, if the guy was weird about it, which it seems he really wasn't, his explanation of why he didn't say something sooner also makes sense, but, not saying this as a bad thing, he probably didn't say anything prior because it would've been weird," the user wrote.

Other users commended the man, saying he wasn't a "sore loser" and that his reaction showed he could "roll with the punches." One commenter also praised his social awareness, writing, "He is socially intelligent not to connect his HR experience with you personally. Hey, but if you have a gut feeling about a revenge plot brewing in this guy, stay safe and listen to it."

While some users called it a sitcom plotline, others criticized the OP for being overly dramatic. Overall, many commenters agreed that the man had done nothing wrong.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The details above reflect the OP's account and the opinions shared by commenters on r/dating_advice.