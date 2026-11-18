TikTok user @salmayourlawyerbigsis shared a video recounting how her best friend uninvited her from her wedding after she suggested that her friend and her fiancé get a prenuptial agreement before getting married. At the time of publication, the video had 748,800 views and 1,343 comments.

Salma says the incident happened when she was in her twenties. At the time, she was close with her friend and never expected their friendship to take such a turn.

According to Salma, the two used to go on two- to three-hour walks every week, during which they would talk about everything. When her friend started dating the man who would eventually become her fiancé, he worked as a self-employed consultant in health care. Salma's friend was a nurse.

"When they had started dating, he was pretty traditional and had basically said, like, hey, I'm looking for somebody who is willing to stay home with the children once we get to that step," Salma says.

Her friend would also joke that her fiancé was her retirement plan. After the couple got engaged, Salma spoke with her friend about her expectations for married life. Her friend told her they planned to start trying for children as soon as they got married. Hearing this, Salma recommended that she consider getting a prenup.

The two discussed basic financial considerations, including savings and retirement investments, and Salma's friend initially seemed receptive to the idea. Her fiancé, however, was not. He reportedly said that divorce was not an option for him and that he hated the idea of a prenup.

According to Salma, the disagreement escalated when he began telling her friend that Salma was jealous of their relationship, was trying to break them up, and that she should stop being friends with her.

"Ultimately, that talk got to her, because I really didn't push the prenup up that much. I told her I thought it was a mistake, but that we would just deal with it when we got there," Salma says.

Salma eventually noticed that her friend was ghosting her. She later learned that she had been uninvited from the wedding. Salma says she never received an invitation in the first place and initially decided to let the situation go.

Years passed, and in 2025, Salma received a text from her former friend asking if they could talk. Her friend acknowledged that Salma might not want to reconnect after everything that had happened. Given that they had not spoken in six or seven years, Salma knew the conversation was likely to be serious.

When Salma called her, she learned that her friend was getting divorced and that her husband had turned out to be just as difficult as Salma had suspected. Her friend wanted advice about what to do next, as she had been out of the workforce for several years and her husband controlled their finances.

"The biggest problem for me is that he is self-employed. And being self-employed, especially at a smaller company, is a much bigger beast than your normal W-2 employee. Which is why I suggested the prenup to begin with," Salma clarifies.

Salma says she ended up helping her friend navigate several financial issues. The two are now cordial, despite having gone years without speaking.

TikToker says her best friend's fiancé turned her against her over a prenup

The story prompted viewers to weigh in on the fiancé's behavior and the warning signs Salma described.

"He began controlling her before they were even married," one commenter wrote, pointing to how he allegedly turned Salma's friend against her.

"Who would fumble a divorce attorney friend," another user questioned, referring to Salma's profession.

"This is like your doctor friend saying you should get that checked out and ignoring it," a third commenter said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Salma's account shared on TikTok under the handle @salmayourlawyerbigsis.