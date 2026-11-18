Dating isn’t easy, and Chan, who goes by @monchereestudios on TikTok, says she’s experiencing just how frustrating it can be. She recently shared a dating horror story involving two men who failed to follow through on plans to meet her. Instead, their behavior left her feeling angry and concerned for other women navigating the dating scene. Many viewers in the comments said they could relate. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 236,900 views and 1,579 comments.

“The dating market is cooked,” Chan says at the beginning of the video. She goes on to explain that she has a busy schedule but makes an effort to fit dates into her routine. When one man she was talking to asked her to meet on a Saturday, she told him what time she was available. He said he would make it work.

Spoiler alert: He didn’t.

Chan said she had a feeling the date wouldn’t happen. When the agreed-upon time arrived and she still hadn’t heard from him, she blocked his number and went ahead with her weekend plans with friends.

She then connected with another man and made plans to meet him. The same thing happened, except this time, he wanted to meet late at night. Chan said the suggestion made her uncomfortable, especially for a first date. She blocked his number, too, and moved on.

The experiences left Chan questioning the state of the dating scene. She said she was particularly concerned for women “17-90,” adding that it seemed like no one was taking relationships seriously. Her video prompted a wave of responses from other TikTok users, many of whom shared similar experiences.

Women Share Their Own Frustrating Experiences With Modern Dating

People in the comments understood where Chan was coming from, with several saying they were also struggling to find men who take dating seriously.

One commenter wondered why so many women seemed to be having the same experiences with men, writing, “Psychologically I wonder why this is happening bc it is a collective experience. Something is wrong w them.”

Someone else wrote, “They be bored and boring thinking we bored and boring.” Agreeing with the comment, another person added, “I completely agree, they deflect soooo bad. And unfortunately we reciprocate everything so then it’s hard to weed the good ones out smh. I hate it here.”

Some women said they had decided to stop dating altogether because of their frustrating experiences. “These stories just confirm I made the right decision to stop dating,” one commenter wrote. Someone replying to that comment agreed, saying, “Yup, all they do is stress me out. It’s much more peaceful this way.”

Another woman shared her observation about dating, writing, “One thing I’ve learned is men never change their schedules for us. They’re going to make sure they hit the gym, hang with friends, or walk their dog before they even consider us.”

Dating can be frustrating, and many women in the comments agreed with Chan’s concerns about the dating scene. Several said they felt it had become increasingly difficult to find someone willing to put in the same effort they were.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Chan’s account shared on TikTok under the handle @monchereestudios.