TikTok user @lauren_thelawyer shared a video recounting why she declined to represent a woman in a divorce case after learning about an alleged incident involving the woman's previous attorney. Lauren, a divorce lawyer, said the case was one she ultimately could not take on. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 518,100 views and 1,009 comments.

Lauren tells viewers that she was consulting with a woman who was seeking representation in a divorce case that was already pending litigation. She explains that when a potential client's case is already underway, she requires them to provide the relevant documents so she can understand what has happened so far.

Lauren says she reviews the case to understand the allegations and circumstances involved. While going through the documents, she noticed that the divorce had been filed on the grounds of adultery.

"So then I do some more digging and I saw that they withdrew. So then my antenna start going off because I'm like, I know this attorney. We've had cases against each other. This is a colleague that I at least respect," she says.

The former attorney's withdrawal made Lauren curious, so she looked further into why they had stepped away from the case. The potential client reportedly told her that they simply hadn't gotten along. Lauren says she made a note of the explanation but decided to continue with the consultation.

Lauren then explains why adultery cases in Texas can involve more than proving that a spouse cheated.

"When you're filing a fault divorce under the grounds of adultery in Texas, not only do you have to prove that they had intercourse, but you have to tie the adultery to some type of money. Good old-fashioned cheating is not enough since it's a community property state. You have to tie the adulterous behavior to money," Lauren says.

The consultation initially went well, and Lauren says they discussed the circumstances surrounding the divorce. However, she hadn't forgotten that the previous attorney had withdrawn from the case. After the potential client left, Lauren decided to look into the matter further.

The first thing she did was call the former attorney. During their conversation, the lawyer reportedly told Lauren that the client had circumstantial evidence to support the financial aspect of the adultery claim, but they couldn't get the other woman involved to testify.

Then came the revelation that changed Lauren's mind about taking the case.

According to the former attorney, the client had once walked into their office and confessed that she had the other woman in the trunk of her car.

After hearing that account, Lauren says she also decided not to represent the woman.

Divorce lawyer explains why she looked into the former attorney's withdrawal

Viewers were surprised by the direction the story took, with several reacting to the alleged confession.

"Did NOT see that left turn," one user commented.

"Well... you needed evidence yes or no?" another joked.

Other TikTok users focused on Lauren's explanation of the legal requirements for adultery in a Texas divorce. Some compared it with their own experiences and said knowing those details earlier could have affected how they approached their divorces.

"You telling me that when my ex husband was lying on me and filed an at fault for adultery that I didn't commit, I shouldn't have fought that cause he would've lost due to lack of evidence and no financial tie? Damn, wasted so much energy for NOTHING," another user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Lauren's account shared on TikTok under the handle @lauren_thelawyer.