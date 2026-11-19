A TikTok creator shared a personal account of an uncomfortable encounter with a woman when she was 19, arguing that women can also behave predatorily toward other women. @slay_z posted the video on February 9, 2026. As of publication, it had received more than 1,000 comments and 194,700 likes.

The creator began by stating that women who say, "Me and my man check out women together," are often predatory. She recounted an incident from her younger days, when she worked as a waitress at a restaurant and encountered a couple whose behavior left an impression on her. The creator said the woman became upset with her partner and took her anger out on the waitress.

"It's not about walking around and looking cute; you actually have to do your job, b****," the woman said to the TikTok creator, who was working as a waitress at the time. Shaken by the encounter, the creator decided to contact her manager. She said the manager did not tolerate customers speaking to staff inappropriately and intervened.

The TikTok creator then went to the washroom and spoke to her mother while teary-eyed. When she returned, she noticed that all the guests had left except for another couple who had been accompanying the woman and man involved in the incident. The woman from the second couple apologized and explained that she did not know the woman who had mistreated the waitress and was only friends with the man.

The TikTok user said things took a different turn when the woman began rubbing her back. At the same time, the man sitting across from her grabbed her hand and started caressing it.

The two then got up from the table and tried to convince the creator to go home with them. However, she was only 19 at the time and felt uncomfortable, so she declined the invitation. She criticized the couple for being older and attempting to take advantage of someone much younger, especially after she had already been mistreated. The creator ended the video by specifically calling out the woman for trying to "prey" on another woman.

Several users shared theories about what might have happened. "Have U ever heard of the Barbie & Ken serial killers? The woman is always more disturbed. like anything really could have happened," one user wrote. Another added, "Hooters is still like that lol," while a third commenter speculated that the people could have been potential human traffickers.

Other users empathized with the TikTok creator and criticized the woman's behavior described in the story. "Women turn do disgusting and disturbing things when they have low self-esteem and low self-worth," one person wrote. Another commenter pointed to broader societal attitudes toward women. "These are such broken women," the person wrote. "They’ve been broken by a society that keeps telling us our bodies are commodities, and we can be empowered by degrading ourselves on our own terms instead of waiting for men to do it. And they are the biggest enemy of women."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @slay_z, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.