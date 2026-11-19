A 32-year-old Reddit user shared his reservations about taking the next step in his relationship with his 29-year-old girlfriend. His girlfriend wanted them to move in together and eventually get married. However, the man wanted to resolve their relationship issues before taking this big step, but his girlfriend accused him of setting conditions. The user questioned whether he was being unreasonable for not wanting to make this major commitment. The post, shared on November 18, drew 212 comments as of publication.

The Reddit user wrote that the couple had been together for around three years and that their relationship had been mostly long-distance. The man said he understood why his girlfriend wanted them to move in together after being in a long-distance relationship, but he could not ignore the unhealthy conflict patterns that had developed between them.

“We argue frequently, things escalate, hurtful things get said, and I feel like we rarely resolve anything properly,” he wrote. Recalling their last holiday, he said they had a terrible argument. Afterward, all he wanted was for them to sit down, acknowledge where they went wrong and figure out how to communicate better going forward.

The man said he considered this fundamental to a healthy relationship and wanted them to work as a team and learn from their disagreements. However, he claimed that whenever he tried to discuss their issues, the conversation often turned into another argument, and somehow he ended up apologizing.

“She repeatedly tells me I'm putting ‘conditions’ on our relationship by saying I want us to improve things before taking major steps. But I don't see it as imposing conditions. I see my hesitation as a consequence of the unresolved conflict, not an attempt to punish her or withhold commitment. She's so focused on moving forward, living together, buying a house and marriage, but the underlying relationship problems are being overlooked,” he wrote.



The man concluded the post by questioning if he was being unfair in wanting to resolve their relationship issues before making major commitments and how they could break this cycle. The first commenter urged the man to not get legally attached to someone with whom he cannot have a mature conversation with. The commenter even advised him to try therapy but asked him to go in knowing it could make it even worse.

Another commenter wrote, “I put a halt on future plans like marriage and kids until other basic issues were resolved. You know what? Those issues were never resolved, because solving those benefitted me, not her. So, after some years of trying, putting in effort and being patient, nothing changed. I ended up breaking up, and not having married or kids made it way, way easier.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/AskMenAdvice.