TikTok creator @mizzandrists has shared some of the things that went wrong in her marriage, despite believing she had chosen the "right" man to marry. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 403,700 views and 1,555 comments.

Jules, who posts as @mizzandrists, begins the video with what she calls a "daily reminder not to get married," before describing some of the experiences that changed how she viewed her husband and their relationship.

Jules starts by recalling that when she first met her husband, he was everything she could have dreamed of. She describes him as chivalrous, respectful, and kind.

At the time, a woman at his workplace had a crush on him, although Jules says practically everyone seemed to. She recalls buying him a pair of baggy jeans, after which the woman told him she preferred the other jeans he used to wear.

According to Jules, her husband immediately corrected the woman and told her that her comment was inappropriate.

"I'm engaged to a woman that I'm desperately in love with and you're married so please don't ever say that to me again," he reportedly told her.

Fast-forward 30 years, however, and Jules says things began to change. One night, after they'd had a few glasses of wine, her husband told her he wanted a "young hot thing" to want him.

"Mind you I'm ten years younger than him," Jules said.

She continued, "I said how dare you disrespect me like that. That is disgusting, you are too old, and your pocketbook is too small to have a young girl coming after you."

Jules went on to criticize what she sees as a lack of self-esteem among men like her husband, suggesting that this kind of behavior is more common than people might think.

TikToker's Story Sparks Debate About Marriage and Changing Relationships

Many commenters supported Jules's perspective, with several women sharing stories of their own difficult experiences in marriage. Some agreed with her broader criticism of marriage, while others described how their relationships had changed after getting married.

"My husband turned into THE DEVIL the DAY AFTER WE GOT MARRIED. the VERY next day. he went from angel boyfriend to devil husband. i left him about two weeks after we got married and never looked back," one user wrote.

"I love women warning us cause life is too short for us to be miserable and naive," another commenter said.

"There's no such thing as the right man. At best there are some that are tolerable. But there's honestly no point to marriage," another user agreed.

The responses showed how Jules's story resonated with viewers who had experienced disappointment in their own relationships.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on TikTok creator @mizzandrists' account.