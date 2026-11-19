A woman on TikTok named Ivy, who goes by @ivymarieplay on the app, shared an embarrassing story from a day at church. She had an awkward run-in with a new attendee. The video at the time of publication has 994,700 views and 609 comments that sparked an interesting conversation between her followers.

Ivy used to attend a church that put on quite a show. There was singing, and the preacher even flew across the room on a zipline. She had a large group of friends and described herself as the most social one among them. Whenever someone new attended a service, Ivy would usually be the one to approach them and invite them to join the friend group.

However, when she approached one new churchgoer, she thought she saw two batons underneath the woman's chair. The woman didn't seem to understand what Ivy was talking about or respond to her questions. Ivy continued asking how she “played batons,” but still got no answer. She began getting frustrated and even considered getting some of her friends involved.

After asking again what she meant, Ivy eventually pulled the supposed “batons” from underneath the woman's seat and showed them to her. She continued talking about them, but the woman still didn't respond. Eventually, Ivy realized she had no idea what she was doing.

There was a reason for the confusion: the woman was blind.

Ivy had no idea and was understandably embarrassed. She had been trying to befriend someone who couldn't see what she was pointing at. The woman wasn't being rude; she simply had no idea what Ivy was talking about.

The objects Ivy had mistaken for batons weren't batons at all. They were the woman's cane. While it was an honest mistake, the encounter was still an uncomfortable one for Ivy.

TikTok Users Have Plenty to Say About Ivy's Church Encounter

Viewers shared their secondhand embarrassment in the comments, while others said they could relate to having an awkward moment in a social setting.

“‘She couldn't even look at me’ the foreshadowing,” one commenter wrote, connecting the dots before Ivy did.

“I couldn't have predicted a single second of this video,” another added.

Some commenters said they felt Ivy's embarrassment through the screen. “I got secondhand embarrassment,” one follower shared. “This would wake me up at 3 a.m. for the next 10 years,” another wrote.

People who prefer not to socialize with strangers, even at church, also weighed in. “... Why are you doing that to her. Leave her alone,” one person commented. Another viewer who identified as an introvert added, “As an introvert, I'm good with being left alone. Please.”

Others reassured Ivy that her intentions had been good. “Your heart was in the right place,” one commenter wrote.

Although the encounter was embarrassing, Ivy's story appeared to resonate with viewers who understood that she had simply made an honest mistake while trying to welcome someone new.