A man on TikTok has shared how his wife discovered he was gay after he had married her but continued communicating with another man. Abe, who posts as @comingofabe, says he wasn't ready to come out at the time and wasn't living authentically. When his wife found out about his conversations, she was shocked. The video has garnered 3.3 million views and 5,968 comments, sparking a conversation about his decision to marry while keeping this part of himself a secret.

Abe began his story by explaining that it happened more than a decade ago. It's not something he's proud of, but he wanted to share the experience with his followers. When he was in college, he met a man online and quickly became smitten with him. However, Abe was dating a woman at the time. The two men decided to keep in touch, even after Abe became engaged to the woman he was seeing.

Just a few weeks after they got married, his wife made a discovery that changed everything. Abe was attending one of his college classes when he walked out of the building after a lecture and found his wife standing outside. She wasn't wearing shoes, and he described the expression on her face as though she'd seen a ghost. Abe says he knew what had happened before she said a word.

His wife had looked through his open laptop and found his Skype conversations with the man he'd been communicating with. The entire history of their affair was there for her to see. Abe says he felt horrible, but at the time, he believed he needed to remain closeted.

Neither Abe nor his wife was living an authentic life, and the couple eventually separated after the discovery. The story prompted a range of reactions on TikTok.

TikTok users question why he married his wife while keeping his sexuality a secret

It's not surprising that some TikTok users struggled to understand the situation. Several commenters felt it was unfair for Abe to marry his wife while knowing he was keeping such a significant secret from her.

“Unless she knew beforehand, this just seems cruel to me,” one commenter wrote. Another agreed, saying, “Is she somehow ok? You’ll be fine but she is now damaged. Dreams shattered.”

Some commenters were more critical of Abe's decisions. “You don’t accidentally fall in love you actively choose to nurture a relationship to help it blossom. You made those choices it wasn’t an accident,” one person wrote.

Others, however, expressed some compassion for Abe. “I hope you don’t get too much hate. Wrong? Yes. But you know that and will do better,” one commenter said.

Another TikTok user expressed sympathy for both Abe and his wife, writing, “I’m relieved she found out ‘relatively early’ she can now find a partner who will love her fully. Wishing you both the best.”

One commenter also shared a personal experience involving a similar situation, saying they had endured it for years. “40 years of heartache . I found out my x was trying to hit up with men . It almost took my life . Please men don’t do this .”

While reactions to Abe's story were mixed, many commenters expressed concern for his wife and the emotional impact the experience may have had on her.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on TikTok creator @comingofabe's account.