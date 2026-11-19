A woman on Reddit turned to r/AITAH to ask whether she was wrong for helping her partner's daughter with a school science project. The 11-year-old wanted to measure how sound traveled through doors at home. However, after she explained her reason for choosing the experiment at school, her father became upset, believing his partner had put their private home life on display. The post had received more than 11,000 upvotes and 662 comments at the time of publication.

The original poster (OP) began by explaining the situation.

“I'm 37F and a nurse. My partner has an 11-year-old daughter who stays with us part of the week. She wanted to test how much sound travels through doors for her science fair. Since I work nights sometimes and sleep during the day, she decided to measure noises outside our bedroom. I had some money from overtime, so I bought her a cheap sound meter,” she wrote.

The girl tested sounds from the television and other noises around their home. OP helped her put the project together and initially thought nothing of it. The girl even received special recognition at school for her work. However, that was when her father became upset.

“Apparently she told a teacher she picked the experiment because her dad sometimes forgets to close the door when I'm sleeping,” OP explained. “Another parent saw the project and made a joke about it to him. Now my partner thinks I encouraged the whole thing to embarrass him because we've argued about him waking me up before.”

After hearing about the project, OP's partner felt she had put their private home life on display for everyone at the school to see. OP understood why he might feel uncomfortable, but thought he was taking his reaction too far. He wanted her to tell his daughter that the project had been inappropriate.

Unsure whether she had crossed a line by helping the girl, OP turned to Reddit to ask whether she was in the wrong.

Reddit Thinks the Father Should Be More Involved at Home

Redditors were surprised that OP's partner was so upset about the project. Some questioned why he hadn't been more involved in his daughter's schoolwork and pointed out that the experiment itself was perfectly reasonable.

“NTAH. Maybe Dad should be more involved in her school work/projects. If he was he would have known how she labeled it and not been embarrassed. Just saying,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter, who said they came from a family with U.S. national science fair winners, praised the project.

“Coming from a family with US national science fair winners, this is an excellent project. The project subject (sound and how travels ) is more than appropriate. Your ‘partner’ is embarrassed because of his fragile ego and narcissistic behavior. The image he wants the other parents to believe is incongruent with his actual (poor) behavior,” they wrote.

Others felt the father was taking attention away from his daughter's achievement by making the situation about himself.

“Yeah, make the child's hard work and honorable mention all about his sour attitude. Good for her and that's awesome that you helped her with the project!” one Redditor commented.

Overall, commenters largely agreed that OP was not in the wrong for helping her partner's daughter with the experiment. Many felt the father should have been more supportive of his daughter's work instead of making her project about an issue between the adults.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AITAH.