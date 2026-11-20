A 29-year-old woman posted on r/dating_advice on November 20, 2026, saying men she met through dating apps had lied to her about being married, separated or divorced. After hearing nearly identical explanations from men in their late 30s and early 40s, she turned to Reddit to ask why the pattern kept happening.

She said she had met all of the men through dating apps and that each one had misrepresented his relationship status or family situation. The post had 11 upvotes and 59 comments at the time of publication.

According to her account, some men said they were separated when they were not. Others claimed they had been divorced for years, only for her to learn that the timelines were untrue. She also described men saying they had not wanted a child or had learned about a pregnancy only after divorce proceedings had begun.

The woman said she contacted some of the wives. Based on what she heard, she alleged that the men had cheated and left their wives after childbirth. She said their children were between 1 and 5 years old.

“I’m just sick of meeting them,” she wrote. “They’re the most monstrous men who put their wives through hell.”

She asked whether she was attracting dishonest men or whether there was a deeper reason for their behavior. “If you’re a psychologist, please let me know why,” she added. She described one man as a cardiovascular surgeon and another as an executive at a large insurance company. Their professional success, she wrote, made their alleged lies harder to understand.

“They’re apparently highly intelligent,” she said. “Yet they lie to the grave and think women will just buy into whatever they say.” The poster believed the men wanted outside approval. “They just have a really high need for external validations,” she wrote. She also listed traits she said the men shared.

According to her, they were critical and bitter from the start. One man, she recalled, admitted that he sometimes pretended to know things he did not understand. She described the men as flashy, though not necessarily focused on expensive possessions. “They’re flashy, not showing off materialistic things,” she wrote. Instead, she said, they seemed to change after cheating on their wives.

One commenter pointed to the book Snakes in Suits and claimed that people in elite positions were more likely to display psychopathic or sociopathic behavior. The reply did not provide evidence for that claim, nor did it establish anything about the men described in the post. The commenter nevertheless urged the woman to trust her instincts. “You always know deep down when someone's being honest/genuine or not,” they wrote.

“Don't waste time and energy trying to change anyone else,” they added. “Change comes from within, of their own volition.” They also encouraged her not to give up on dating. “There are truly wonderful men out there who want to find true love as well,” the commenter wrote. “Just tune your filters a bit.”

Another commenter pushed back against the poster's generalization. He identified himself as a 39-year-old divorced father and objected to the suggestion that most men his age lied about their marital status. “So if I picked 3 lying women (true story) - does it mean all women are liars?” he asked.

Woman says men in elite positions often lie. r/dating_advice

He said he had never lied about his relationship status. He also said he did not date for two years after his divorce and was the primary caregiver for his 13-year-old son. “[...] you accuse me personally in lying too,” he wrote.

A third commenter rejected the idea that the woman was responsible for encountering dishonest men. “it's[sic] wild how they all use the same script,” they wrote. “You're not attracting them.” They suggested she was encountering men who assumed their job titles would shield them from scrutiny. “You're just unfortunately running into the same type of guy who thinks he can get away with it because of his job title.”

This article is based on a Reddit post and comments taken from r/dating_advice. The poster's allegations, the commenters' identities, and the accounts of the men and their families have not been independently verified.