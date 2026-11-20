Reddit has become a place where people can vent and find empathy among strangers. However, users are also quick to call out posters when they believe they are in the wrong. u/Top-Slice-6978 made a post on r/inlaws on November 20, describing how she cut ties with her in-laws after 20 years of being part of the family.

As of publication, the post had received eight upvotes and eight comments, with users sharing their perspectives on the situation. The Reddit user began by explaining that when she married her husband, she viewed her in-laws as a new family. However, that perception changed over the years.

The OP (original poster) revealed that, at some point during her marriage, her sister-in-law and her husband died, leaving behind their children. The OP said she was deeply involved in the funerals and even took responsibility for bringing the children along on family trips. However, when she and her husband decided to move to Seattle to start a family, her decision was met with anger from her mother-in-law.

"My MIL said she couldn’t be happy for us because we had 'abandoned the family' and hung up on us," the user wrote. "She eventually apologized. Wanting to repair things, I encouraged my friends to include her in planning my baby shower." The user went on to describe other difficulties she said her mother-in-law created for the family.

The OP also said that during the pandemic, her in-laws insisted on visiting their home without following quarantine procedures. The final straw came when the in-laws invited themselves on a camping trip, but the OP declined. They accused her of trying to come between them and their son. Hurt by the accusation, she decided to cut ties with them.

While commenters had differing views on the situation, some questioned whether the OP had fully considered her in-laws' perspective. "It sounds like the death of her daughter was the trigger for all this. I am struck that nowhere do you acknowledge the impact the grief would have had on the whole family," one user wrote, offering another perspective. " Your MIL is raising her grandchildren and also managing their grief. Then her son moves across the country - which is another loss. And another loss for the grandchildren too. Obviously, he is entitled to live where he wants, but it's still another loss to navigate."

The OP pushed back, writing, "Two things can be true at the same time: Someone can experience tremendous suffering and still be responsible for how they treat the people around them," she wrote. "I think you’re making some assumptions about our family’s history that aren’t reflected in the timeline."

Another commenter disagreed with the criticism of the OP, writing, "Jesús christ, no. Her MIL is awful; grieving a******* are still a*******."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/inlaws.