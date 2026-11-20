A Reddit user working at a retail store expressed frustration on r/retailhell over having to deal with children at work and how some parents make the job even harder. u/Upstairs-Mess8011 made a post on November 19 titled "I am not going to parent your kids." As of publication, the post had garnered more than 140 upvotes and 16 comments.

The Reddit user began by explaining that they work at a retail store and that, with the holiday season approaching, more children were coming into the store every day. The user noted that they were not good with kids and often felt awkward when interacting with them.

"I don't know if it's just me, or people are just becoming more entitled...But just because your kid is throwing a tantrum doesn't mean I need to butt in and help you out," the user wrote while describing the incident that served as their "breaking point." The OP (original poster) said a customer came in with his two children, who were throwing a tantrum.

One of the children wanted to scan the items themselves and became upset when they couldn't. The OP ignored the situation and continued working. However, the father soon intervened and asked the employee to scold his children. "This guy looks me dead in my eyes and tells me to, 'Calm my kid down unless you want him to start throwing stuff,'" the OP wrote. "I told him that I was, in fact, not going to do that."

The parent became angry and said that handling children was part of the employee's job. The manager then got involved, and the customer repeated his argument. The manager clarified that cashiers did not "double as daycare workers." Several users responded to the post, with commenters expressing support for the employee.

"My guess is he’s a weekend dad because his ex-wife decided to dump his sorry butt because he was useless in his duties as being a father at home," one user wrote. Another added, "Parent your child? That's your job. Ringing up your purchases? That's my job. Let's stay in our lanes, shall we?"

A third user offered a hilarious statement OP could've said, adding, "I would have said - what do you want me to do? Warm up the kid grinder?

We haven’t used that since a wheelchair got stuck in a gear. Then turn to walk away."

Another user theorized that the father may have been trying to get something from the store. "That sounds like a setup for the father to demand something from the store in compensation for what you did to their innocent child HAD you stepped in, even if it was to direct them away from some display," the user wrote. The OP didn't confirm if that was the case but called the situation "surreal."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/retailhell.