A post shared to r/AITAH on November 16, 2026, questions whether a man was wrong to be upset after his pregnant wife left him just one sip of mocha. The post drew zero upvotes and 127 comments at the time of publication.

The man, 32, said he and his 29-year-old wife visited Dutch Bros over the weekend and used his gift card. He told her to order his favorite drink, a hazelnut truffle mocha, assuming she would share it with him.

He later left the room and asked her to save him a sip. When he returned a few minutes later, he found that she had left him exactly that amount. “I’m not even sure what to do about this,” he wrote. He said he had continued thinking about the incident since the previous night and questioned whether he was wrong to be upset with her.

In a follow-up dated November 17, he said his wife had read the post. According to his account, she saw notifications on his phone and looked at the discussion herself. She called it her “last straw” after a history of arguments. He tried to explain that his complaint was about feeling overlooked rather than simply wanting more of the drink.

“Our daughter is due at the end of this month,” the man wrote. He said his wife left that morning and told him she wanted a divorce. He also reported that she did not want him involved in their daughter's life. “I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t even fathom how it led to this,” he wrote. The Redditor asked for advice and said the earlier responses had helped him recognize his mistake.

One reply emphasized that the wife had followed the request he described making. “You then asked her to save you a sip, she saved you a sip,” the commenter wrote. “And you got mad.” The commenter recommended ordering separately rather than expecting part of someone else's drink. “Get your own drink if you want a drink. Don't force others to get your favorite drink so you can have a sip and get mad when they get what you wanted and leave you what you wanted.”

Woman divorces husband over Reddit rant. r/AITAH

One other questioned the poster for making his wife buy the drink for him. They wrote, "Wtf, why isn't he taking care of his wife who is growing their child, putting her body through so much to have their baby? She needs TLC, he should be catering to her, getting her what she wants."

Another commenter recommended reading another husband's account of a marriage ending after seemingly minor disagreements. “OP—read this: She Divorced Me Because I Left Dishes by the Sink,” the commenter wrote. “It’s an article written by another man whose wife divorced him over something ‘small.’ He didn’t figure it out in time to save his marriage but maybe you can read his advice and have a different result.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in these posts. The details above reflect the man's account as shared on Reddit, supplemented by information from Dutch Bros and HuffPost. His identity, his wife's intentions, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.