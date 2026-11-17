TikTok user @keanabrown13 recently welcomed her first baby. However, the excitement of the occasion was somewhat soured by the behavior of her husband's parents. At the time of publication, the video had 562,000 views and 747 comments.

Keana discusses what happened after she and her husband left the hospital with their new baby.

According to Keana, her husband's parents bought a car seat base to keep in their car, which she thought was strange because they didn't visit their house that often. Although she found the purchase unusual, she didn't think much of it at the time.

Then, her in-laws bought a bassinet for their house that was better than the one Keana and her husband had purchased for their home.

"I'm like, okay, I don't know why you needed to buy that. I like, I don't know if you expect my kid to stay the night after you were just talking s--t on my parents for staying the night in the hospital with me. Because it's not gonna happen," she says.

She adds that her in-laws have never watched her child and that they aren't going to start now. She also claims they could barely raise their own child and that she had to help with that.

Keana ends the video by saying that she didn't let her child stay overnight with her own parents until the baby was over a year old.

Viewers Debate Whether Keana's In-Laws' Baby Purchases Cross a Boundary

"The way I see it it's their money and their house. They can buy all the baby decor they want, it's not going to make me feel any more obligated to drop my kid off wouldn't let it bother me," one user said.

"These comments dont[sic] seem to understand. the actual thing that they did would be nice if it were coming from nice people. people like that arent[sic] doing it to be involved, theyre[sic] doing it to push boundaries because they feel entitled," another commented.

Others defended her in-laws, with some sharing similar experiences of their own. One user wrote, "My husbands[sic] dad bought a whole truck because he wanted something safe and comfortable to put our baby in. Be flattered they are just excited."

Keana advises those siding with her in-laws to watch other videos on her account to understand why she feels the way she does.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @keanabrown13, which are based on her account shared in the video.