TikTok user @sarah.kate0959 turned to the internet for some dating advice in a video posted to the platform. The reason behind her request is more than a little surprising, and viewers are wondering whether she's joking or genuinely looking for help. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 1.6 million views and 2,435 comments.

Sarah, who goes by @sarah.kate0959 on TikTok, shared the story of her boyfriend's female best friend and asked viewers whether she should stay in the relationship or walk away. According to Sarah, her boyfriend met the woman through work while they were already together.

Initially, her boyfriend didn't mention the woman at all. He would finish work at 9 p.m. but stay out until midnight, telling Sarah that his boss had asked him to work late. In reality, he was spending that time at hotels, bars, and clubs.

Eventually, Sarah decided she needed to confront him. "When I confront him, he was like, I was just scared to tell you cause I didn't want you to get mad. But I met this girl through my work, and she's super sweet, but she's just my girl best friend. It's nothing like that," she says he told her.

One detail Sarah hadn't mentioned earlier was that her boyfriend and the woman were also texting and FaceTiming at night. However, Sarah wasn't allowed to listen to their calls, as her boyfriend would take them downstairs.

Her boyfriend also promised Sarah that his best friend, whom she refers to as Matt in the video, was friends with the woman too, insisting that there was nothing going on between them and that he wasn't cheating.

Sarah eventually asked to meet the woman, so the three of them went out for dinner. However, things didn't go quite as she had planned.

"I meet her, and she's just being super suspicious. Refusing to sit on the other side of the table. With that, she had to sit next to my boyfriend. So my boyfriend was like, why don't you go sit on the other side with Sarah, so you guys can get to know each other a little more?" she recalled.

Sarah said the woman continued refusing to talk to her until, at one point, she leaned over and whispered in her ear, "if you stop him from being able to see me, I will come for you."

Once dinner was over, Sarah's boyfriend paid for the woman but didn't pay for her. Even Matt was confused by what had happened and asked his friend why he hadn't covered Sarah's bill. To make matters even more uncomfortable, the woman kissed Sarah's boyfriend on the cheek when they were leaving.

When they got home, Sarah confronted her boyfriend again and told him she didn't like the woman and didn't want him hanging out with her. The woman then texted Sarah and showed up at their house crying. The two had a conversation that lasted for hours in the car.

Sarah eventually went outside. It was 2 a.m., and she told the woman she needed to go home because they both had work in the morning. However, the woman began pleading with Sarah, telling her that she had never had someone like Sarah's boyfriend in her life.

"At this point, I'm just like, whatever. Y'all can hang out two times a week after work. No more. And we have date night every Wednesday. And I told her that. He told her that. We made that very clear," Sarah explained.

However, when the following Wednesday rolled around, the woman's car was apparently not working, so Sarah's boyfriend went over to her place. When he tried to leave, the woman reportedly begged him to stay.

Sarah's boyfriend didn't make it home until 4 a.m. This was when Sarah turned to TikTok to ask viewers whether she should break up with him.

TikTok Users Aren't Convinced by Sarah's Story About Her Boyfriend's Best Friend

Sometimes, videos posted online are so unbelievable that viewers begin questioning whether they're even real. Sarah's story appears to be one of those cases, with several users wondering whether she's joking or deliberately making up the situation.

"This is a joke right," one user commented.

Another suggested, "Run away and date Matt."

"Is this ragebait?" another viewer asked.

Despite the questions surrounding the story's authenticity, the general consensus among viewers was that Sarah should break up with her boyfriend. Many also questioned why she was still in the relationship after everything she had described, pointing out the numerous red flags in her boyfriend's behavior.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @sarah.kate0959, which are based on her account shared in the video.