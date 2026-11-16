Retail Worker Questions Why Older Customers Expect Respect While Treating GenZ Employees Rudely

A post shared on r/retailhell on November 15, 2026, describes a worker's frustration with older customers' behavior at the checkout. The post had drawn 97 upvotes and 31 comments at the time of publication.

The employee said an 18-year-old colleague left her first job because of rude treatment from older shoppers. They described her as cheerful and hardworking and objected to how customers treated her.

The poster also recalled an older man shouting over an offers card. According to the worker, customers sometimes requested credit on a card that did not offer rewards. The post compared those encounters with transactions involving younger shoppers, whom the worker described as polite and focused on completing their purchases. The employee said they could not recall handling a return from someone in that younger age group.

Middle-aged customers were generally similar in their experience, though some tried to turn everything into a joke. The poster acknowledged that older customers varied, too, and that some were pleasant. “Wasn't the idea that older generations were brought up in a world where there was supposedly more respect for others,” they asked. They questioned how that expectation aligned with the treatment they described receiving.

The employee said they sometimes argued with older customers rather than accept being treated as inferior. They acknowledged that continuing those confrontations could jeopardize their job but remained unwilling to tolerate that treatment. Working in retail had also changed their comfort with conflict. “I have become very comfortable with confrontation, something that I never thought would be the case,” the poster wrote.

One reply questioned the belief that age automatically entitles someone to respect. “A lot of the current generation of pensioners seem to live and die by the saying ‘you should always respect your elders,’” a commenter wrote.

The commenter argued that some people used that expectation to avoid reciprocating. “They see respect as something they are owed and not something they have to earn, just like everybody else. Respect is a two-way street but they don't see it like that.”

A checkout worker described anticipating trouble while acknowledging positive encounters, too. “I always brace myself for the worst whenever a customer appearing to be over 60 comes through the line,” they wrote.

The commenter recalled shoppers who were appreciative, alongside transactions prolonged by arguments over prices. “[...] there are some times where they are very sweet and grateful for what you do,” they added.

Retail worker details old customers’ rudeness. r/retailhell

A reply suggested unfamiliar technology as one possible source of frustration, without excusing mistreatment. “Part of it could be the frustration of new systems,” a commenter suggested. They described recent changes as a possible explanation for difficult encounters.

“Rudeness, criticism, and sadistic behavior are not acceptable,” the commenter wrote. They rejected taking personal frustrations out on other people.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the original poster's and commenters' accounts as shared on r/retailhell. Their identities, the employer, and the commenters' identities have not been confirmed.