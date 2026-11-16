Woman Explains Why Minimum-Wage Workers Should Never Give Their Bosses 2 Weeks’ Notice

A TikTok user, @saremtalksalot, shared a video urging minimum-wage workers not to give two weeks' notice before quitting their jobs. She argued that giving advance notice could allow employers to take advantage of them by cutting their hours. The video, posted on September 13, had received 542,400 views at the time of publication.

The woman began the video by saying that anyone working a minimum-wage job should quit without giving two weeks' notice. She argued that otherwise, employers might cut their hours.

The woman said that when an employee gives two weeks' notice, they are telling their manager that the company will be short one worker in two weeks. However, they are also giving the employer the courtesy of advance notice. “So it’s like a mutual respect.”

She added, “You’re giving them respect by letting them know early, and they’re respecting you by not cutting your hours by not leaving. But that gets thrown out the window if you just cut my hours.”



The TikToker said employees might as well keep working until they are ready to leave and then quit on their day off.

One commenter disagreed with the suggestion, writing, “but then u gotta think. you wont be able to use ur boss as a reference if u just up and leave.” Another commenter wrote, “It low key crazy how you should give ur 2week but they can’t tell you 2weeks when you are about to get fired.”

A third commenter shared their own approach: “ngl i put in my 2 weeks and call off everyday of the 2 weeks.” Another person asked, “Isn’t the whole point of the two weeks so they can find somebody to replace you immediately?”

A fourth commenter wrote, “i recommend interviewing during working the old job and not quitting until you have another job ready.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @saremtalksalot’s account as shared on TikTok.