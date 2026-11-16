A woman shared her experience of dating a man who was also a gynecologist. After three seemingly perfect dates, their fourth date took an intimate turn, and she learned that the man had a breeding and pregnancy kink. The Reddit user could not stop wondering whether his interests had anything to do with his choice of specialty. The post, shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries, had drawn 927 comments at the time of publication.

The woman began her post by explaining that a friend had introduced her to the man because she thought they would be a great match. She said their first three dates were brilliant and each lasted almost an entire day, giving them plenty of time to get to know each other. “We share the same outlook on life, and he seemed genuinely interested in my home country, my rather unusual hobbies and my career.”



Praising him, she said she also found him incredibly funny and quick-witted. She felt completely at ease around him and genuinely thought he would be a good fit. For their fourth date, the woman said he invited her to his house and cooked dinner. As things eventually got intimate, she stopped them midway to discuss contraception.

“I'm on the pill, but I still insisted on using a condom. That's when he casually revealed that he has a breeding and pregnancy kink, and that c-ndoms are completely off the table for him. He did assure me he'd recently been tested, though,” she wrote. Although the woman acknowledged that everyone had their kinks and said this wasn’t a dealbreaker for her, she added that she wasn’t willing to compromise on contraception. An unintended pregnancy was the last thing she wanted at that stage.

The Reddit user continued that with any other man, she might have tried to find some middle ground or left the possibility open for later in the relationship. However, this man was a gynecologist. “And I can't help wondering whether his particular interests had anything to do with his choice of speciality. Maybe I'm being completely unfair and letting my imagination run wild, but the thought of a man with those particular kinks working with pregnant women every single day genuinely makes my skin crawl.”

When she questioned the man about whether he thought his s_xual interests were compatible with his profession, he saw absolutely no issue and insisted that he could keep his personal and professional lives completely separate. “Unfortunately, I just couldn't bring myself to believe him so I left before anything really happened.That was Friday, and ever since, he's been repeatedly calling me from a withheld number and bombarding me with messages.”

The woman concluded by questioning, “I’m torn. Should I speak to him again and try to get past my discomfort? Should I just leave things as they are and move on? Or should I tell our mutual friend, who happens to work at the same practice as him? On paper, he's everything I could possibly want in a man. But deep down I know I just can't get comfortable with the combination of his profession and his kinks.”



One commenter bluntly wrote, “wtf? definitely do not see him again he’s literally harassing you from a blocked number??” Another person wrote, “Please don't speak to him again to ‘try and get over your discomfort’. You're not gonna get over it and thats okay. I'm not saying ghost him but definitely cut things off bc this is clearly not the man for you based on your VERY REASONABLE boundaries.”

A third user shared her own experience, writing, “I had a male ob with my first 2 pregnancies (10 years ago). Every visit it felt like he would either have to like check my bre-sts or my cervix. I thought this was normal, and he was being safe. Fast forward to last year, I got pregnant with my third. This time, I had a female ob and she never checked me. Ever. Until the end of my pregnancy, and she would ask and say she doesn't have to if I dont want her to!!!! I was genuinely astounded.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/Abszess_at_its_best on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.