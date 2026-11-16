Man Says Wife’s Family Booked His $15,000 Christmas Cruise Without Asking: ‘It Was Supposed to Be Just Us’

A post shared to r/AITAH on November 15, 2026, describes a father's frustration over relatives joining him on a $15,000 Christmas cruise. The post drew more than 4,700 upvotes and more than 2,000 comments at the time of publication.

The 40-year-old man booked the Disney cruise as a surprise for his wife, also 40, and their three children. He intended the holiday to be a trip for their immediate family after four years of vacations involving his wife's relatives.

“It was supposed to be just us,” he wrote. His wife's family subsequently booked the same ship without asking him first. His wife said they had not coordinated with her beforehand either. Although he questioned that explanation, the poster acknowledged that he had no proof to contradict it.

The father paid for the cruise with money he received after a former employer was sold. After paying down his debts, he used the remaining money for what he described as a substantial family expense. He said previous trips had left him feeling ignored while his wife spent most of her time with her relatives. Learning that they would join this sailing changed how he felt about the Christmas holiday he had planned.

A friend suggested asking Disney whether the family could move its reservation. When he raised that possibility, his wife objected because she wanted to visit the destinations on their existing itinerary. “She also said she’d cut me a check for $16,000,” he wrote. He yelled that his objection was not about money but also acknowledged that he should not have shouted.

The poster said his children were excited about the cruise, so changing the trip seemed preferable to abandoning their holiday. He also recognized that moving the dates could affect both his children and his wife. At first, he had not contacted Disney and did not know how much another sailing or reservation change would cost. He asked whether wanting to move the trip, or refusing to attend the existing sailing, made him wrong.

In an edit, he said he had made the call. “They won't change it but they were at least very understanding,” he wrote.

One commenter doubted that the relatives had booked without receiving information from his wife. “NTA,” the commenter wrote. They argued that knowing the sailing details required someone to share them. “Its [sic] the only way they knew the dates, the ship and destination,” they continued. “There is no other way for them to accidently [sic] book on your cruise.”

Wife’s family booked the same holiday cruise r/AITAH

“You have a wife problem,” another commenter added. “Cancel the cruise and take the money back.”

A sarcastic reply questioned the likelihood of matching travel plans by chance. “[...] on the same ship, on the same days, going to the exact same locations?” a commenter asked. “That could happen to anybody, doesn’t mean she told them. (/s)”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the man's account as shared on r/AITAH, supplemented by information from Disney Cruise Line. His identity, the reservation details, and the commenters' identities have not been confirmed.