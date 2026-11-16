A woman shared a lengthy rant about her husband, who she said spent much of his free time on a newly discovered hobby while neglecting repairs at their large horse training facility. The woman complained that the horses were left exposed to the cold and bad weather because her husband had not made time to repair a damaged shelter. The post, shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries, had drawn 91 comments at the time of publication.

The woman began her post by explaining that she had been married to her husband for 10 years and that they had been together for 13 years. They owned a large horse training facility, which she described as her business, while her husband had his own full-time job. She said her husband was extremely handy and could build almost anything, but she avoided asking him for help too often because she did not want him to come home from work only to work more.

However, the woman explained that there were some tasks she could not handle herself.

“About 4 months ago, he started bowling. And not just bowling here and there. He joined a league, goes to tournaments, and is bowling all weekend every single weekend, and at least 2 weekdays. I should also mention that we have an 8-year-old son. He’s spent over $1,000 on equipment and has injured himself multiple times,” she wrote.

Adding to her frustration, she recalled an incident in which her husband's oldest son got married at their property. The night before the wedding, her husband left to go bowling. The woman said he left her to handle several family members and his son for hours.

She then described problems at the barn, including a leaking drain in the middle of the driveway. Standing water and mud had covered the entire driveway for weeks. “Clients, horse trailers, delivery drivers, etc all have to drive through it, and it’s absolutely destroying the driveway.” The woman wrote that fixing the issue would take her husband only 30 to 45 minutes.

She also described a bad storm that had destroyed a run-in shelter in one of the pastures more than a year and a half earlier. The shelter had still not been repaired. According to the woman, the job would take her husband only a couple of hours. However, he had left for a bowling tournament two hours away and was gone all day.

“I just came inside to find that he brought me ‘dinner’, which was fast food chicken that he had 90% eaten. I could scream,” she wrote.

The woman acknowledged that she could hire people to handle the repairs. However, she said she struggled with the idea of spending money on tasks her husband could easily complete himself.

She also wrote, “This also isn’t the first time a hobby has taken over his life. It used to be fishing, which consisted of buying a brand new fishing boat and god knows how many rods and reels, which he hasn’t touched in a couple of years now. I’m obviously okay with him having hobbies, and being adhd myself, I understand the hyperfixation of it all. I’m just sick of these hobbies taking over his life and taking priority over our son and me.”



One commenter advised, “I would just start hiring people. I know it's hard to swallow. The thing that gets me is that you have an 8 year old and dad's bowling 4 days a week. What is this man thinking?”

Another wrote, “I have been in a similar position, farm business and all, and let me just say, sucking it up and spending the money is easier on you in the long run. For the drain issue, any chance you could youtube it? If he can fix it so quickly, it sounds like maybe he just snakes it?”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/Mud_glam on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.