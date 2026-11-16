A TikTok video posted by @purestfollyy, which has garnered 3.1 million views and 3,675 comments, captures the moment a woman broke societal norms and decided to shoot her shot with the attractive coffee shop employee who served her coffee.

Although she was nervous at first, her attraction to the man was overwhelming, and she decided to do something that many women might hesitate to do in modern dating. Surprisingly, it went better than she expected! Except, her nerves almost made her fumble one important detail. Stick around until the end to find out!

The creator, who goes by Rebecca, began by describing the employee's physical appearance, which sparked her initial attraction to him. She said, "The barista was very hot. . . He was very noticeably attractive from the moment I walked in."

She went on to explain that when she approached the counter to place her order, they shared moments of intense eye contact and even had a nice chat while her order was being prepared. However, she figured he was simply doing his job, since people in customer service positions are expected to be polite when dealing with customers.

Even after grabbing a seat to enjoy her coffee and pastry, Rebecca's eyes kept wandering back to the employee. She desperately wanted to shoot her shot, but she was too scared to approach him. So, she texted her friend and explained her predicament.

Besides trying to cope with the vulnerability of approaching a stranger, she was also convinced that he was most likely already in a relationship. Based on her assessment, she said, "There is no way this man is single. He is tall, he is built, he's got nice eyes, he's got a great smile, he's being so sweet to all the patrons. Like, somebody has scooped him up."

When It Was Time to Shoot Her Shot, Rebecca Accidentally Gave Him Her Mother's Number!

After some encouragement from her friend and a well-thought-out script on how to initiate the conversation, Rebecca mustered up enough courage to approach the coffee shop employee. She even had an exit strategy in case he rejected her. She said, "Excuse me. Genuinely no hard feelings if not, but you're very handsome, and I was wondering if I could give you my number."

To her surprise, he accepted! She was overjoyed by his response and admitted that it wasn't what she had expected. She then wrote down her number, and the two briefly introduced themselves to officially break the ice. Rebecca admitted that she was overly excited, and her heart was practically beating out of her chest.

After leaving the coffee shop, she called her friends to share the good news. But she couldn't shake the feeling that something was wrong with the number she had given him. She kept trying to recall the exact number she had written down, but her friend told her not to worry because it was highly unlikely that she would forget her own number.

Still, Rebecca wasn't convinced and asked her friend to text her number. When she received the message, she realized that she had actually given the employee her mom's phone number!

So, she went back to the coffee shop and explained that she had been so nervous that she accidentally wrote down her mother's phone number instead. But he laughed it off, and a few hours later, he texted her, saying it was the sweetest and funniest thing he had seen in a while.

From there, the two planned to meet up for their first date.

Reacting to her video, many commenters admired her confidence. Some female commenters laughed at the fact that he made her so nervous, while other male commenters said it was a welcomed change to see women approaching men.

One commenter wrote, "He was so fine he made you forget your personal information." Another commenter said she might've been in a fight or flight when she wrote her number the first time. They wrote, "You were probably in fight or flight and reflexively wrote your emergency contact."

A separate comment from a man said that a woman shooting her shot is rare in dating. He wrote, "From a guy's perspective, it's nice to hear a story about a woman making the first move. . . It just never happens."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the video. The story is based solely on Rebecca's account (@purestfollyy) on TikTok.