TikTok creator @livruuska posted a video that has garnered 2.6 million views and more than 9,200 comments, describing how a few conversations with a man she matched with on Hinge led her to realize why so many women are single in modern dating. She went from saying, "I met a nice guy" to genuinely considering asking men for a down payment just to have a conversation.

The creator, who goes by Liv, began the video by recalling how she met the potential partner. She said she matched with him on the dating app Hinge, and things got off to a great start between them. They had great banter, his responses were engaging and longer than one word, and he was respectful.

One major green flag she noticed was that he wasn't "love bombing" her, or being overly affectionate and flattering, which was a welcome change. She actually loved the pace at which they were getting to know each other and thought they were building a genuine connection.

One commenter noted how difficult it can be to find a decent partner while dating. They wrote, "'He's answering with more than one word.' Oh my God, the bar is so low."

Liv continued to explain that her connection with the man felt like how two people were supposed to get to know each other during the talking stage before dating. This led her to believe that she had finally met a genuinely "nice guy." Pleased with the gradual pace of their conversations, she said they were planning to meet up for a date that weekend.

TikTok Users React to Liv's Unexpected Experience With Her Hinge Match

Liv said they graduated from texting to FaceTiming, but their first attempt didn't work out. So, they agreed to try again the following day. She said he even joked about dying if he wasn't able to get her on a FaceTime call that night, and she played along with the humor.

They communicated throughout the rest of the day, but Liv knew he would be busy until 8:30 p.m. He texted her around 8 p.m. to say that he would be done soon. Anticipating their call, she told him to FaceTime her as soon as he got settled at home.

But, to her confusion, 8:30 p.m. came and went, and she still hadn't received a call. Then, by 10 p.m., she texted him and asked if he still wanted to FaceTime because she was getting tired and wanted to get some rest. Still, there was no response, so she decided to go to bed.

The following day, she woke up and playfully texted him, "Haha. Hope you didn't die because we didn't FaceTime." After not hearing back from him for two hours, she checked her messages and realized that he had blocked her. To say she was in shock and disbelief would be an understatement.

Liv asked her viewers, "How am I supposed to find a man when this is what I'm left with?" She admitted that the experience made it harder for her to trust men because she thought they were forming a genuine connection, only to be blocked without an explanation.

She concluded that she was done with dating apps and would only be accepting interested parties from TikTok!

Reactions to her video came from both men and women who shared their own ghosting stories of people they met on Hinge. One commenter agreed with her about having men make down payments for conversations. They wrote, "Heavy on asking for down payments. This is so ridiculous -- I stopped putting myself out there. . . Every interaction has been so discouraging."

Another commenter said that a guy ghosted her after saying how much he hated people who ghost others. She wrote, "I was talking to a guy and we were talking about how he hates ghosting and how it's a pet peeve of his and just rude. I woke up the next morning to find out he ghosted me."

A separate commenter gave the formula as to why many girls are single. She said, "I believe NOTHING they say and do not get my hopes up. If they want to pursue me they can. If they don't, they aren't relevant."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @livruuska, which are based on her account shared in the video.