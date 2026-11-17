Your wedding should be one of the happiest days of your life. But what happens when it turns into a source of stress instead? A woman posted to the Reddit community r/aitaweddings, wondering whether she was to blame for the tension with her future in-laws and the possibility that her future father-in-law would skip the wedding altogether. The post has received 3,500 upvotes and 2,700 comments.

She starts by sharing that her future mother-in-law originally wanted to make a speech at the wedding. The woman was against the idea and wanted her future in-laws to stay out of her special day. Eventually, her mother-in-law backed off, but not without putting up a fight. This left her future husband stuck between his partner and his parents.

Her future father-in-law threatened not to attend after his wife was told she couldn't make a speech. However, once his wife backed down, he agreed to attend again. There was a catch, though: the bride-to-be needed to apologize to them. She felt she had nothing to apologize for.

She had finally had enough. She wrote:

“Yesterday my FIL called my fiancé and said his wife had been gracious enough to back down, so the least I could do was apologize. And unless I do, he's sticking to his decision not to attend. At that point I was just fed up. I told my fiancé that I'm not going to keep begging his dad to show up. He's a grown man, and if he wants to miss his son's wedding over an apology, I can't stop him.”

When she refused, her fiancé became upset with her. He thought she was being cold and making things worse. However, she wasn't going to give in so easily, but he continued to push her to apologize.

“At one point he even suggested I didn't have to mean it, just say it so we could move on. That really rubbed me the wrong way. Maybe I'm being difficult, but apologizing for something I don't regret feels so fake.”

The situation left her dreading her wedding and feeling frustrated with both her fiancé and her future in-laws.

Reddit Users Warned Her About Her Future In-Laws and Fiancé

Reddit users largely supported her, with many expressing disbelief at how her future in-laws were behaving. One commenter warned her that the situation could be a sign of what was to come:

“This is a snapshot of the rest of your life so think very carefully if you want to deal with your in-laws forever and know that your fiance will likely act the same way as he is now aka not have your back and force you to be uncomfortable to keep the peace. So unless you think living like that is your dream, think twice about marrying into this family.”

Someone replied, “Amen to this. I stuck it out 25 years - if he won't back her now, he WON'T BACK HER EVER.”

Another commenter agreed that she wasn't the problem, writing, “NTA. So his mother compromised by giving up something she never had? You're being played by the whole family.”

The comment section was also filled with people urging her to reconsider the wedding.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/aitaweddings.