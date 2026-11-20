TikTok user @shini.mk shared a story about the time an Indian auntie humbled her over her decision to prioritize her education over looking for a husband. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 488,300 views and 467 comments.

@shini.mk, whose name is Shini, says the encounter happened at her brother's engagement party, which she describes as a holy event in Indian culture. That already sets the scene for what was about to happen.

While at the party, Shini says an Indian auntie approached her. Initially, she thought the woman was going to compliment her appearance, which she did. However, that wasn't all the auntie had to say.

The auntie asked Shini if there was anybody in her life. Shini told her no, explaining that she was focusing on her education at the moment. The auntie then responded, "Shini, you look so lovely, so what do you think is the problem?"

Shini says she didn't know what to say following that comment. She was shocked that the auntie would ask what she thought was wrong with her, seemingly suggesting that there must be a reason nobody liked her.

In the video, Shini says she wishes she had responded with something like, "That's none of your business." Instead, she told the auntie, "Auntie, I don't know."

Commenters share their own experiences with Indian aunties and their questions

"Yk the tea is HOTT when the re-enactment takes place," one user commented, referring to the brief reenactment Shini included while recounting the interaction.

Other Indian users sympathized with Shini, saying they had received similar questions from aunties. Some even suggested that they had reached a point where they no longer needed to be asked what was wrong with them.

"I don't even get the question they must already know what's wrong with me," another user wrote.

"Aunties are on another level," a third commenter said. Several others echoed the sentiment, sharing how much they related to Shini's experience.

Others pointed out how casually the auntie delivered the remark, with one user commenting, "It's always the casual off hand insults that cuts the deepest."

Based on the experiences shared in the comments, that seems to be a common thread among users who have had similar encounters.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @shini.mk, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.