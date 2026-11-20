A woman who had been married for six years and was expecting her first child shared her dilemma about her in-laws moving into her home. Although she admitted that her in-laws were lovely people and that she got along well with them, she had started feeling differently since becoming pregnant. The post, shared on r/inlaws on November 15, drew 350 comments as of publication.

The woman said she and her spouse were living in a rental house and were about to welcome their first baby, with her due date approaching. She stated that her in-laws were currently living with her sister-in-law, who, according to them, had had enough of sharing her home with them.

The Redditor revealed that before she got pregnant, she was OK with the thought of living with her in-laws. However, now that they were expecting a baby, she had started feeling differently about the arrangement. “I've told my spouse that I'm okay with the arrangement as long as his parents respect our boundaries, particularly when it comes to how we raise our child. But the more I think about it, the more suffocating the idea feels.”

The woman admitted that she worried about losing their privacy, personal space and the freedom to enjoy time together as a family without feeling that they were constantly sharing their home. “What also bothers me is the pressure from my in-laws to buy a house. My spouse and I have our own plans, financial considerations, and timeline. I don't think such a huge decision should be rushed or made because other people are tired of their current living arrangements.”

She added that she loved having a good relationship with her in-laws and didn’t want to come across as someone who doesn’t want them around. However, she also felt that becoming parents was a huge transition in itself and wanted to have the opportunity to adjust to the new chapter as a couple and as a family.

She concluded by asking, “Am I wrong for feeling this way? I feel torn because I was previously open to the idea, but now I can't help feeling that I might be giving up the privacy and independence I've always imagined having in our own home.”



One user wrote about how the dynamics will change after the in-laws start living with her. The commenter wrote, “You have a good relationship with your in-laws because they don’t live with you. That will change once they move into your home. Two families living in the same house is hard; just ask your sister-in-law and her husband. There’s a reason they want them gone. Why can’t your in-laws rent or buy their own home instead of expecting others to provide one for them?”



Another commenter wrote, “Why do they need to live with anyone? They can’t be more than 60 or 70 right? Why can’t fully functional adults live in their own home? My mother is 83, works out and goes to dance class multiple days a week, has lots of friends, and manages her finances and household completely by herself. I talk to her twice a day and see her once a week. We’re very close but we’d probably murder each other if we lived together.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/inlaws.