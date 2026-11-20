A TikTok user, @rachellovely5, shared her thoughts on dealing with toxic mothers-in-law and navigating the complexities of such relationships. She suggested that women should let their partners be the bad guys when it comes to setting boundaries with their mothers-in-law. The video, posted on November 16, had received 156,600 views as of publication.

Sharing her spicy take on dealing with toxic mothers-in-law, the creator said women should not interact with them or communicate boundaries directly. Instead, their partners should be the ones handling the complexities of those relationships.

“I think your partner should be like the ambassador to in-laws. Like, they should be doing that channel deals. And the other thing they should be doing is they should be gold-mining your thoughts prior to communicating them to their family,” she said.

Giving an example, the creator said that if a woman told her husband she did not want to travel for the holidays and preferred to wake up in her own home, he would find a way to communicate that decision to his family. He would tell them that they were not traveling, making himself the bad guy.

“In fact, if anything, you're just like this neutral sort of capybara chilling, relaxing. And your partner is the person who's like spinning that. They're your spin team. They're your ambassadors. They're your diplomats. And they're handling all of that on your behalf. Your only job is to brain dump, is to say, like, that's not happening. I'm not good with that. Here's my boundary,” she said.

The creator also explained that if her mother-in-law approached her, assuming she was the one who had told her husband she did not want to spend the holidays with his family, she could redirect the conversation to her partner. For example, if her mother-in-law called to say she wanted to spend the holidays with the couple and planned to stay with them for two weeks, the woman could simply say she would discuss it with her partner and get back to her.

This approach would make the husband the one responsible for communicating and maintaining the boundary on his wife's behalf. The creator concluded by saying, “You're above the fray. You're smelling the fresh air. You're eating your bar. You're having fun.”



One commenter shared the advice they got from their mother and wrote, “My mom always said, 'You handle conflict with your family; he handles conflict with his.’ Best advice I’ve ever gotten!” Another commenter added to the TikToker's advice and wrote, “This is 100% correct. AND you should be backing your partner if any negative ever comes up.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @balancedbyyasmine7's account as shared on TikTok.