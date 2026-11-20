When it comes to people sharing their opinions on the internet, Reddit is a hotspot. r/AskReddit is one of the most popular subreddits on the platform, with more than 60 million members, making it the second-largest subreddit on the app. The subreddit is known for turning seemingly mundane questions into surprisingly deep discussions.

One user, known as u/Soggy-Hospital6772, asked a question on November 14. The post simply read, "What did you not realize was optional in life until you saw someone refuse to do it ?" As of writing, the post has received 597 upvotes and more than 70 comments.

Various users shared their experiences from work, adding that they wished they had known about these options earlier. "Not working past your agreed-upon hours," one user wrote. Several users agreed that working past one's scheduled hours is often treated as normal but is actually labor exploitation. "I work in healthcare, and working past the end of your shift is seen as normal, even when fully staffed," another user chimed in. "Burnout feels like an unspoken expectation from both management and coworkers alike, and once I noticed it, I couldn't unsee it. I don't stay any later than necessary now."

A third user offered a completely different perspective on work, adding, "Not getting a job and just moving to a secluded area and being self-sufficient." Another user added that one does not need to feel obligated to stay in touch with their parents, especially if they were abusive.

"My entire life my mum and her relatives were cruel to me," the user wrote. "I didn't know my dad's side; still don't. Probably never will. They're a mess of trauma, neurodivergence and personality disorders (probably narcissism; they hit the criteria). I was the scapegoat. Mum was before me. She was awful to me, and it was just us. They made sure I had no friends; I lived in fear. Anything I liked was bad or wrong."

Various users also seemed to agree that women who do not wish to have children should have the choice not to. "Two things I decided on back in the 1970s," one person wrote. "To keep my birth name after marriage and to never have kids. Thanks, Judy!" Another user chimed in, "Having children and terminating your employment contract during the probation period as an employee."

A third user shared the same sentiment, recalling the story of their aunt, who lived a life full of adventure despite many adults warning her about what would happen if she did not have children. "Her life was so much nicer than any other I saw through the years. She was the first example that made me realize women aren’t just incubators for men to use," the user wrote in a heartfelt note. The comment received one of the highest upvote counts in the thread.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AskReddit.