TikTok user @biancaasingss took to the platform to share her experience attending a boarding school in India while growing up. In the video, she discusses what life was like at the school and the activities she enjoyed during her time there. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 114,700 views and 38 comments.

@biancaasingss, whose name is Bianca, says she grew up in Jodhpur but moved to a boarding school in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, when she was 11. Uttarakhand is a state in northern India, located in the Himalayan region. The area is known for its mountains, rivers, temples, and scenic surroundings.

The school was called Woodstock School. Bianca says she stayed there until she was 16. She recalls that, as children, they would wake up at 6 a.m., have breakfast, and then walk up a hill to see the Himalayan mountains.

"Every day before going to school we would all be scared because there would be wild monkeys everywhere who would be so annoying they would always steal our food. They would steal our bags, so we made sure we were empty handed every time, and we had to walk in groups otherwise the monkeys could like, attack us," she recalled.

Another thing Bianca loved about the school was its diversity. She says there were students from many different ethnic backgrounds, and they all became friends with one another.

There were also plenty of activities to enjoy on the weekends, including trips to nearby villages to explore the local area.

Bianca also loved the food, which included both Indian and Tibetan dishes. The school would also take students camping in the jungle.

Looking back, Bianca says attending the school was one of the best experiences of her life, and she hopes others get the opportunity to visit.

TikTok users react to Bianca's memories of attending boarding school in India

Bianca's video also prompted viewers to share their thoughts on Woodstock School, with some discussing its reputation and others recalling their own experiences with the institution.

"The most expensive school in India btw," one user noted.

Other users mentioned that they had considered attending the school but ultimately decided against it.

"I interviewed to teach there, but chose another location. I love hearing that you loved it," one user commented.

The comment section also included several former students of the school. One commenter said attending Woodstock was also the best time of their life, while another shared that they had spent most of their summers there.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @biancaasingss, which are based solely on her personal account of attending the school, as shared in her video.