A Reddit user who described himself as a strong employee said his lack of office-politics skills had started hurting his career. At the time of publication, his post in r/antiwork drew 473 upvotes and 108 comments. Users debated whether workplace success requires more than doing good work.

The user, who posted under the account Additional-War-4511, said he had spent years focusing on his responsibilities. He wrote that he never took credit for other people’s work or schmoozed with influential colleagues. He believed his work spoke for itself, but a recent promotion made him question that approach. He said the colleague who was promoted did roughly 60 percent of the work he did but received more recognition.

The Redditor said his colleague regularly joked with leadership and joined conversations with decision-makers. Meanwhile, he felt he was always just outside the circle where managers discussed opportunities. He said his manager knew he performed well, never missed deadlines, and had never received complaints. Still, he struggled to improve his visibility without changing his personality.

Reddit users debate whether office politics matter as much as performance

Several commenters argued that strong people skills matter more as employees move into leadership. One user wrote, “It’s important to remember that good workers dont [sic] necessarily make good managers.” The commenter added, “Where you back off, he leans in.” Another user offered a similarly blunt assessment, writing, “The higher your job the more you need social skills.”

Other commenters said the original poster could not expect promotions without communicating his ambitions. One Redditor advised him to identify the skills and experience he needed for his next role. The user also suggested speaking directly with his manager and creating a career plan. “You need to explicitly identify to your manager what you want,” the commenter wrote.

Some users pushed back against the idea that workplace politics always deserved attention. One commenter said he had left corporate work for contracting because he preferred focusing on his job. He wrote that hourly work let him clock in, complete his responsibilities, and go home. Another user described finding a supportive workplace with no office politics or colleagues trying to sabotage him.

The discussion also touched on the difference between doing good work and making that work visible. One commenter described those responsibilities as “two separate jobs,” arguing that employees must help others recognize their contributions. The original poster agreed, saying he had spent years assuming his work would speak for itself. He added that he now understood why visibility mattered, even if he disliked the process.

One highly upvoted reply challenged the original poster’s reluctance to participate in workplace politics. The commenter wrote, “not playing the game isn’t you winning, its [sic] you giving up control.” The original poster responded that he did not want to lose himself while learning workplace expectations. Other commenters encouraged him to treat networking as a practical skill rather than a personality change.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the workplace experiences described in the Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster’s account as shared on r/antiwork.