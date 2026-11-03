A TikTok user, @lucyblancc, shared a video discussing workplace abuse and her experience with a toxic boss. The woman also revealed why she left journalism for good. The video, shared March 19, had received 226,400 views at the time of publication.

The woman began the video by revealing that she had a job interview and started crying during it. She added that the real reason she left journalism was her toxic boss, and that period of her life had left her traumatized.



The woman revealed that she became popular on TikTok in 2020 and had half a million followers. “My life was literally cushy as hell. I did brand deals. I did brand trips. I literally did no work. I just had fun. It was honestly the most amazing experience. I loved it.” After that, she received a job offer from a national newspaper after her boss noticed her editing skills online.

She said this was the first time she had felt wanted and talented after getting a job at a newspaper. She admitted that she had never felt more fulfilled in her life. Explaining her responsibilities, the woman claimed that she only edited videos and did not write articles. “So I had the best first year there ever. It was everything I could have ever dreamed of until my new boss started.”

She revealed that her boss was hell-bent on bringing her down in the most sly and unkind way possible. “I was at the top of my game at this point, and very slowly but surely.” The woman claimed that she was very independent, yet had to call her dad because she could not figure out how to deal with workplace harassment. “It was micromanaging and bullying. It was bullying, and this individual tried to take my title off me. He took credit for my work.”

The woman revealed that several employees had complained about this person, yet no one took seriously how badly he treated her. “I actually ended up resigning from this job in 2023, but they liked me so much, they basically refused to let me leave. And I didn't want to leave. I really didn't want to leave. So they actually moved me to a different country,” she said.

However, she was later moved back to this person's team, and she said things only got worse from there. She added that she was a senior staff member who had hired another employee but was paid £20,000 less than the new hire. When she confronted her boss about the pay difference, she said she was told not to discuss pay.

“I think with any type of abuse, you don't notice it at first because you don't start disliking that individual necessarily. You just start disliking life. I completely fell out of love with work. I hated it. I put in the bare minimum. I literally couldn't be bothered to come in. All my excitement, my energy, my passion fell away, and I was living by myself in the United States.”

The woman claimed that she fell into a deep depression and eventually left the role. She also said that she became an alcoholic. “I was just, like, kind of selling my body around. I was sleeping with whoever; I literally had no control over my life whatsoever. And because I was in so much debt, that's when I went back to being an escort model.”

The woman concluded by saying that she had not gotten back on her feet and had decided to leave journalism for good because the experience had left a bitter taste in her mouth. “I experienced the worst abuse of my life. I think workplace abuse isn't talked about enough.”

One commenter wrote, “It's literally illegal to tell you you can't discuss pay!!!” Another wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear this. Where is your main page with the(sic) half a million followers?” A third user wrote, “How could HR not believe that you were paid £20k less than a Junior, facts are facts. It(sic) this job.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @lucyblancc’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.