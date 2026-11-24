A Reddit user shared a frustrating incident that occurred while she was at a movie theater with her boyfriend. She said that shortly after taking their seats to watch a highly anticipated movie, a couple sat next to them with a baby who started crying almost as soon as they arrived.

The post was shared to r/AmITheAsshole on November 20 and had amassed 9,400 upvotes and 1,500 comments as of publication.

The Redditor began by explaining that she's always been a Hunger Games fan. With the newest addition to the movie series, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, released on November 20, she was determined to see it.

She had even reread the book before seeing the movie and reserved two seats in the center of the theater for herself and her boyfriend. However, shortly after they arrived, a couple carrying a baby who appeared to be around five months old walked down the aisle and sat next to them.

It didn't take long for the baby to become irritable, crying and babbling throughout the screening. The Redditor said the noise continued for the first hour of the movie, during which the baby was passed back and forth between his mother and father. The parents tried to quiet him down, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The writer said she desperately tried to block out the noise. However, after another loud scream, she snapped at the mother and asked, "Are you going to take the baby out?"

She then told the woman that she hadn't spent $40 on tickets to listen to a baby screaming throughout the entire movie.

The mother fired back, saying, "Well. . . I didn't spend $40 to sit next to a nosy a**hole."

The Couple Eventually Left the Theater With Their Crying Baby

The Redditor said the father eventually took the baby out of the movie theater, roughly 10 minutes after the heated exchange. However, he returned shortly afterward with the baby still making squealing noises.

The noise became so unbearable that even the writer's boyfriend asked the parents whether they were planning to take the baby outside. However, they ignored his question.

He then excused himself to use the bathroom. While he was gone, the couple apparently assumed he had gone to complain about the noise. They got up and left the movie theater.

When he returned from the bathroom, he revealed that he had intentionally stayed away a little longer so the parents would think he had gone to complain and decide to leave on their own.

The writer admitted that she felt bad about complaining because the baby was innocent in the situation. However, she and her boyfriend were eventually able to watch the remaining 45 minutes of the movie in peace.

Reactions to the post were largely on the writer's side, and many agreed that a movie theater was no place for an infant. Others said she SHOULD have complained about the baby's screaming and requested replacement tickets to watch the movie in peace.

One commenter wrote, "NTA, babies shouldn’t be in cinemas. If the parents wanted to watch the film, they should’ve either gotten a babysitter or waited for it to be released to streaming services, not force people just wanting to watch a film to listen to their baby’s squealing."

This commenter said that they could've taken their infant to a baby-friendly screening so they wouldn't disturb the adults watching the movie. They wrote, "Baby friendly screenings exist for a reason and if they aren't available, don't ruin it for a room full of people. I have kids myself, no sympathy. Not only is it fascinatingly selfish but how did she plan on watching the movie?"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AmITheAsshole.