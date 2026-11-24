A Reddit user's question about the "worst wedding stories" prompted users to share a range of interesting wedding experiences. From a fiancé cheating at a bachelor party to a bride making a pastor cry, the comments featured stories ranging from amusing to downright shocking.

u/satantha made a post on r/AskReddit on November 22, asking people to describe their worst wedding stories. The post, simply titled "What is the WORST wedding that you have ever been to?" had garnered 655 upvotes and more than 500 comments as of publication. One user wrote about their old college roommate's wedding to his first wife and how dull it was.

The user explained that the family was religious, so no alcohol was served. Additionally, the dinner consisted exclusively of chicken tenders because the bride's brother was allergic to "everything but chicken tenders." The groomsmen were also expected to handle much of the work since the groom didn't hire any helpers.

"The cherry on top was during the speeches the bride thought it would be appropriate to tell everyone that she was expecting at least $3K from the guests because she already bought tickets to a three-day music festival and didn’t want to start her marriage in credit card debt," the user wrote, ending their description of the worst wedding they experienced.

Another user recalled a wedding where the pastor was homophobic despite queer guests being present. "The one where the pastor went on a completely unprovoked homophobic anti-non-Christian rant with gay and non-Christians as guests while the bride and groom stood there stunned," the user revealed.

A third user chimed in with their story of a pastor messing up, writing, "My wife's cousin got married, and the priest forgot to marry them. He skipped over the vows portion entirely and only realized it after they had left for their honeymoon." While various users complained about "dry weddings," one user offered a different perspective, describing how too much alcohol became the problem.

"The best man, brother of the groom, was so wasted he lost his speech, and also couldn't speak; he was so drunk, rambling for 12 minutes before they took the mic away," the user wrote. "Then my aunt's co-worker got wasted and started hurling racial slurs at her nephew's wife before being escorted out." The user also added that the dance floor had to be closed multiple times to clean broken glass from the floor.

One user shared a rather absurd experience, revealing how they attended a wedding of their uncle marrying his cousin. A Reddit user hilariously chimed in to the story, writing, " 'Are you with the bride or the groom?' 'Yes.'" If stories of poorly planned weddings weren't enough, one user revealed how they once attended a wedding at McDonald's. "It was in a McDonalds," the user wrote. "The bride had won in a contest/promotion for the reception and the honeymoon travel."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AskReddit.