A Reddit user shared a harrowing account of his wife being disrespected by her in-laws, and commenters were quick to applaud him for taking his wife's side. u/Gold-Creme-3693 made a post on r/inlaws on November 23, which had garnered 56 upvotes and 47 comments as of publication.

The Reddit user began by stating that the couple had distanced themselves from the OP's parents because of their racist and dismissive remarks toward his wife. "I’m white, and my wife is Black. We’ve been together for about six years and married for two and a half. She’s been no contact with my parents for about 21 months, and I’m extremely low contact with them. Over the years, my wife has experienced several interactions with my family that have been dismissive, inappropriate, and, in some cases, racist and sexist," the user wrote, providing context to the situation.

The OP then went on to describe three different incidents, starting in 2024, that led the couple to take the drastic step. During Thanksgiving 2024, the OP revealed that his grandmother asked his wife when she planned to have children. When the OP's wife said she wished to "establish her career" first, the grandmother lowered her voice and said, "You will never get a job."

The insensitive remarks weren't just made by the older members of the family. In one instance, the OP's mother called his wife a "sassy daughter-in-law." The OP's wife found the remark deeply hurtful, especially because of the stereotypes associated with Black women. The mother also complained that the wife's name was "too long." This was the final straw for the wife, as she stopped attending family gatherings after the incident.

The OP noticed that he would privately apologize for such instances but never confront his parents. After a few months, his parents asked why they hadn't seen his wife in so long, with his mother asking if her comments were what had led to the distance. The OP said his mother's comments were hurtful and added that he prioritized his wife in his life, just as his father prioritized his mother.

The father interjected, adding that he should have raised his children with "Christian values," and not to be "independent." Since then, the OP has had minimal contact with his family, while his wife has distanced herself from them completely. The OP ended the post by asking users if he and his wife were being unreasonable and seeking an outside perspective.

"I’m black, my husband is white, and if I experienced what your wife has, I too would be no contact," one user wrote, expressing their support for OP and his wife. "The boundaries you have currently are good; I do worry about how they’ll push those boundaries if/when you have kids. But keep sticking up for your wife in real time."

Another user took a dig at the OP's father's comments about "Christian values." "Remind your ‘Christian’ father that the Bible teaches that when a man marries, he is to leave his father and mother, hold fast to his wife, and become 'one flesh' with her," the user wrote. A third user criticized the OP's parents, writing, "Your mom is clearly a bigot, unfortunately. Stick to your boundaries. They need to change, not you."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/inlaws.